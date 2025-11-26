A subtle but much-needed WhatsApp change is on the horizon
Drafts might be coming to WhatsApp statuses
With billions of users worldwide, chances are you’ve already used WhatsApp’s status feature. But if you ever started typing a long status and got interrupted, you know the frustration – it would just vanish if you left the app. According to a new report, that’s about to change.
The latest WhatsApp version has code suggesting you’ll soon be able to save your status as a draft, so leaving halfway through won’t mean starting from scratch.
It should work similarly to Instagram: when you try to exit the status editor, a pop-up will ask if you want to save before exiting. You can choose to Save as draft, Discard, or Continue editing. Once saved, the status will show up as a draft next time we open the creation screen.
The new option should look like this. | Image credit – Android Authority
And while this is a useful upgrade, I do see one downside – storage. If we forget about drafts and keep starting new statuses, WhatsApp could take up more space than usual on our phones. I’ve seen this happen with Instagram, and those gigabytes just keep piling up.
Still, I’m curious to see how WhatsApp handles this once the feature launches. Maybe it will auto-delete drafts after a certain period, which would be nice.
Handy, time-saving, and more social
It might not feel like a massive change, but being able to save drafts is a convenient upgrade. It’ll save you time, and it pushes WhatsApp closer to Meta’s other apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. For anyone who uses statuses (basically Instagram Stories for WhatsApp), this will be a welcome improvement.
But when will we see it?
The feature isn’t live yet, and there’s no official timeline, but I’d bet it won’t be held back much longer. We’ll likely see it in the next stable release.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing support for multiple accounts on the same device, it finally launched on Apple Watch, and recently added passkey-encrypted backups, letting you secure backups with your fingerprint, face, or phone lock code.
