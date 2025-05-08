CMF Phone 2 Pro Review: The (almost) perfect budget phone

CMF Phone 2 Pro Intro





Nothing once again shows it has plenty of original ideas and can make a great, stand-out budget phones while other companies churn out uninspired devices.





The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a more capable phone than its predecessor, and it keeps the fun quirks like modularity. You can no longer unscrew the back, but now you get a new case that screws in and opens up lots of new possibilities including clip-on lenses, a MagSafe wallet and you still have the kickstand accessory.





But even if the CMF Phone 2 Pro did not have these gimmicks, it's a well-made budget phone with a big screen, solid battery life and most importantly, performance that is not downright sluggish as many others in this price class.





Buyers in the US should know that like previous Nothing/CMF devices, the Phone 2 Pro is only available via the company's Beta program on the Nothing website.





Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro What we like Great value

Smooth performance

Telephoto camera on a budget phone What we don't like Sub-par audio quality

Display could be brighter

Modularity is more of a gimmick 6.1 PhoneArena Rating 5.5 Price Class Average Battery Life 7.9 6.7 Photo Quality 6 5.6 Video Quality 4.7 4.3 Charging 6.7 6.1 View all ratings Performance Heavy 3.7 3.1 Performance Light 5.9 5.3 Display Quality 7 6.5 Design 8 5.6 Wireless Charging 0 6 Biometrics 6 6.5 Audio 6 5.3 Software 5 5.1 Why the score? This device scores 9.8 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro and Motorola Moto G (2025) How do we rate?





You can see it in our review score — the CMF Phone 2 Pro ranks well above the average for its price class, with excellent scores for battery life, a very good score for camera, and very few weak spots.





Table of Contents:





CMF Phone 2 Pro Specs

An impressive spec sheet for a sub $300 phone





Let's start with an overview of the CMF Phone 2 Pro specs:









CMF Phone 2 Pro Design and Display Modularity is in



In a mature smartphone market where all devices look the same, Nothing has managed to carve out its own identity and distinct style.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro with the screws on the back and the quirky shape of its cameras is unmistakably a Nothing creation (and we love its character).

For all else, this phone feels solidly put together and quite thin, but also plasticky, so that you don't really mistake it for anything too premium.

Modularity



With the first CMF phone, you could unscrew the back cover and replace it with a totally different one. Here, you have screws on the back as well, but rather than unscrew the whole back, you can actually screw-in an optional magnetic cover on top of the existing back one. What can you do with it? Attach a "MagSafe" wallet is one option, and this new back cover also allows you to screw in additional lenses (you can buy a fish-eye and macro ones).

Other optional accessories include a lanyard and a kickstand.



The 6.8-inch screen size suggests a big device, and it is indeed, but we liked that it weighs quite a bit less than rivals like the Galaxy A26.



Among the notable additions here is the Essential key which first arrived on the Nothing 3a series. One press on it captures your screen, while a long-press records your voice. It also acts as a shortcut to the Essential space, a place where you gather your thoughts, voice memos and screenshots, and AI helps you make sense of it all. We are still not completely sold on the idea, but some may like it.

Nothing is also not afraid of color with a vivid orange model, and then you also have a white and black versions (we obviously have the black one for this review).







The CMF Phone 2 Pro unboxing experience is similar to high-end phones, and by this we mean that the box is slim and there is no charger in the box. Ah well, we are more forgiving about this when it comes to budget phones than $1,000 flagships. You do get a see-through silicone case, a charging cable with USB-C on both ends, an ejector tool in a cool orange color and the usual user manuals.







With a 6.8-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, the CMF Phone 2 Pro looks quite good. Heck, even the bezels don't seem quite as thick as on the much costlier



Display Measurements:







In our lab tests, the phone hit around 1,200 nits of peak brightness, which is marginally higher than the Galaxy A26 5G, but a bit too dim for comfortable outdoor use. If you want to be able to see your screen well, we recommend looking for a phone that can reach at least 2,000 nits of brightness. Check out our phone brightness reference page to find such phones.





As for biometrics, there are no surprises. You get an optical fingerprint scanner that does the job just fine (it's positioned a bit lower than we are used to, but that was not a hard adjustment).





CMF Phone 2 Pro Camera Is the triple rear camera good enough?



Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 125 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 134 Main (wide) BEST 87 71 Zoom BEST 29 21 Ultra-wide BEST 26 17 Selfie BEST 30 24 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 116 Main (wide) BEST 83 61 Zoom BEST 27 15 Ultra-wide BEST 24 16 Selfie BEST 28 23





The CMF Phone 2 Pro means business with three real cameras on the back. We say "real" because the optional third camera on budget phone in this price class is usually a quite useless low-res macro camera.





So, is the CMF Phone 2 Pro the budget phone camera extraordinaire?



Well, it might be! If you don't expect flagship quality, the camera system here actually surpasses expectations for the class quite a bit.









Recommended Stories CMF Phone 2 Pro Sample Photos





Captured at sunset, the above images have very pleasing colors and you can see that golden hour indeed looks golden. On our camera score, the CMF Phone 2 Pro gets 125 points, beating the Galaxy A26 which has 122. The difference comes from better performance from the main camera and a significant upgrade to zoom quality. Video recording on the CMF, however, is one small step below the A26, which performs well with the main camera.Captured at sunset, the above images have very pleasing colors and you can see that golden hour indeed looks golden.





We like that there are no artifacts with HDR photos, which is an issue on other budget phones . Detail on the main camera is also quite decent, but in ultra-wide shots you can see a slight drop in quality (but that is kind of expected).





We also appreciate having four different focal lengths for portrait photos. Again, this is better than other budget phones which are often limited to wide portraits only (and those result in unflattering facial features).





Video Quality









You can record 4K video on the phone as well, with decent video stabilization and a good amount of detail.





CMF Phone 2 Pro Performance & Benchmarks Having 256GB of storage at a price where others offer only 128GB makes this great value

The Phone 2 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip on the inside, which is not particularly notable. It's in the same ballpark as the Samsung Exynos 1380 on the Galaxy A26, maybe just a tiny bit faster.





You also get 8GB of RAM, which is again standard for the category, but CMF goes above expectations with the storage: it offers 256GB, double the competition at a much lower price. That's great value!



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro 1013 Nothing CMF Phone 1 1025 Samsung Galaxy A26 5G 1013 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro 2936 Nothing CMF Phone 1 2938 Samsung Galaxy A26 5G 2821 View all



In the industry-standard GeekBench 6 CPU test, the CMF Phone 2 Pro scores around 1,000 points for single-core performance and 3,000 points for multi-core, beating the Galaxy A26 5G narrowly. In the industry-standard GeekBench 6 CPU test, the CMF Phone 2 Pro scores around 1,000 points for single-core performance and 3,000 points for multi-core, beating the Galaxy A26 5G narrowly.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro 850 Nothing CMF Phone 1 853 Samsung Galaxy A26 5G 796 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro 844 Nothing CMF Phone 1 849 Samsung Galaxy A26 5G 789 View all





And as for gaming, the performance is unchanged from the first edition CMF phone and again slightly higher than main rival Galaxy A26.





Good news is that the CMF Phone 2 Pro supports microSD cards, so you can expand the storage easily.





CMF Phone 2 Pro Software





The phone runs on Nothing OS 3.2 on top of Android 15





We like most of the things Nothing does with its custom interface, but most noticeable in our opinion are the optimizations to the speed and fluency. Everything runs quite fast and there is only an occasional stutter. This is a much better experience than most other $300 phones that stutter a lot more in daily operations.





The CMF Phone 2 Pro will also receive three major OS updates (supposedly Android 16 , 17 and 18). Here, rival Galaxy A26 has the upper hand with a promise for six major updates, but we have our reservations about this whole Android update situation as we see that budget devices receive updates months and sometimes a year after they are officially released, often rendering those updates quite useless.





CMF Phone 2 Pro Battery Excellent performance



Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro

( 5000 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 7h 55m Ranks #23 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 3m Browsing 14h 19m Average is 16h 18m Video 13h 27m Average is 10h 9m Gaming 11h 58m Average is 10h 3m Charging speed 33W Charger 54% 30 min 1h 10m Full charge Ranks #72 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



With a 5,000 mAh battery inside, this phone fits in the typical Android budget phone mold. With a 5,000 mAh battery inside, this phone fits in the typical Android budget phone mold.





However, you know we had to run our in-house battery tests to find out more.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro 5000 mAh 7h 55min 14h 19min 13h 27min 11h 58min Nothing CMF Phone 1 5000 mAh 6h 55min 13h 9min 10h 55min 11h 33min Samsung Galaxy A26 5G 5000 mAh 5h 21min 11h 14min 9h 19min 5h 9min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro 5000 mAh 1h 10min N/A 54% N/A Nothing CMF Phone 1 5000 mAh 1h 8min N/A 58% N/A Samsung Galaxy A26 5G 5000 mAh 1h 29min N/A 47% N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





The CMF Phone 2 Pro surprised us with excellent battery life all around. It scored more than 14 hours on our lightest web browsing test, but the most impressive showing was in the YouTube video streaming use-case where it got nearly 13 hours and a half, a good 50% over the Galaxy A26. It performed very well with our 3D gaming test that stresses the GPU as well.





Overall, we estimate that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will get you nearly 8 hours of screen time, which is a very good number. Of course, battery life depends on the usage, so always keep that in mind.









With 33 watt charging speeds, you can expect quite fast top ups as well. A 30-minute top-up gives you 54% back on the power meter, and a full recharge takes a very reasonable 1 hour and 10 minutes. With 33 watt charging speeds, you can expect quite fast top ups as well. A 30-minute top-up gives you 54% back on the power meter, and a full recharge takes a very reasonable 1 hour and 10 minutes.





The good news is that Nothing (and CMF) use standard USB-C PD protocols, meaning that you can use any third-party charger to achieve those speeds, while some companies like Motorola for example rely on proprietary charging standards and require their own charging brick for fast speeds.





There is no wireless charging on board the Phone 2 Pro, but that is expected at this price range.





CMF Phone 2 Pro Audio Quality and Haptics



While we were mostly happy with the CMF Phone 2 Pro for performance and display quality, we really wish the speakers on it were better.





Right now, listening to music is just not a pleasant experience on this phone and you can notice the harsh and unimpressive sound quality even when watching YouTube videos.





If there was one thing we could improve in this phone, that would be the loudspeaker quality.





Haptics, on the other hand, feel quite nice and sharp, with none of the unpleasant buzzing of cheaper vibration motors that we often see on budget phones .





Should you buy it?





As you could probably already tell, we like the CMF Phone 2 Pro quite a bit.





It's great value for the money and it is nice that you get double the storage at a lower price than the competition. CMF's most important added value is the clean and well-optimized user interface, and coupled with adequate hardware this results in a phone that runs quite a bit smoother than others and is a joy to use.





We are not fully sold on the modularity idea and the screw-on lenses, as those seem more of a marketing gimmick rather than adding real value.





However, we do appreciate the quirky design and our only real complaint would be the sub-par audio quality. If you can deal with that, the CMF Phone 2 Pro might just be the budget phone of 2025.



