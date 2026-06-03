Exclusive: A popular AT&T discount is being discontinued, but it's not all bad news

AT&T





Instead, a very trustworthy inside source tells me "Ma Bell" is preparing to make yet another change that's unlikely to be received warmly by some of its existing and especially future customers, many of whom will need to pay more for their wireless and fiber optic internet service than right now.





And you don't have to take my word regarding this insider's credibility, as a couple of internal documents shared exclusively with PhoneArena prove that beyond the shadow of a doubt.

Got Fiber? AT&T's "converged" discount is going away





AT&T For as long as I can remember,has advertised a 20 percent monthly discount on home internet and wireless bundles that recently started to sound too good to be true with so many plan revisions, added taxes, and rate increases impacting subscribers of all of the nation's top carriers.



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With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that this bundle offer is set for a radical change weirdly tipped to come into effect on June 7. That's right, this Sunday.









If you only use AT&T 's high-speed Fiber service, you will no longer be allowed to automatically save on a wireless plan when you become a "converged" customer. The opposite route of "convergence" will still work, giving wireless subscribers flat new discounts on Fiber plans.

Basically, AT&T is removing a key incentive used to boost the number of its mobile users... while making it more advantageous for existing wireless subscribers to join its Fiber network.

A couple of plans are being nixed, and a couple of discounts are actually growing





If you find AT&T 's current Fiber plans a little confusing and unnecessarily convoluted, you might be happy to hear that the operator is "streamlining" that portfolio by getting rid of the 100M and 2 Gig options.





Are you more or less likely to subscribe to AT&T after these changes? More likely, but I'm only interested in the Fiber service. More likely, but I only want a wireless plan. More likely, and I want both. Less likely, as I'm happy with my existing carrier. Less likely, as these kinds of changes are infuriating. I'm on AT&T, but I plan to leave soon. I'm on AT&T, and I'm sticking around. Vote 1 Votes





The 5 Gig, 1 Gig, 500M, 300M, and AIA ( AT&T Internet Air) plans are staying on at "competitive pricing"... you will be able to reduce by up to $25 a month with an "eligible new or existing wireless plan."





The new AIA, 300M, 500M, and 1 Gig converged discounts all seem to exceed 20 percent off the plans' normal rates, so for some people, these June 7 changes will actually be a good thing.

What happens to current converged customers?





Nothing, and that's probably today's best news. Whether you've subscribed to AT&T 's Fiber service first and then added a wireless plan to your account or vice versa, you will continue to receive your 20 percent bundle discount (not a penny more or less) even if you change your plan.









Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean your converged discount will go unchanged for all eternity, but at least for the time being, AT&T is not looking to infuriate that many of its users.

Should you be angry with AT&T?





Well, that's obviously your choice, but if you take a step back and objectively try to analyze the real-life impact of the changes detailed in the leaked documents above, you're likely to conclude not that many people will actually suffer... in the short term.





AT&T could well notice a decline in its wireless subscriber gains (which are already not that great) due to the retirement of this discount, and AT&T employees are all but guaranteed to face a much harder job selling mobile plans to Fiber customers, as pointed out by In the long run, however,could well notice a decline in its wireless subscriber gains (which are already not that great) due to the retirement of this discount, andemployees are all but guaranteed to face a much harder job selling mobile plans to Fiber customers, as pointed out by this seemingly well-connected Redditor