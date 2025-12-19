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Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be the proof that Samsung’s chip problems are over

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 may turn into the best showcase for the success of the Exynos chips.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A folded Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 held in a man’s hand with an app launcher and popular app icons visible.
Samsung is preparing for a very strong year, starting with the premieres of the Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Z TriFold coming in the first two months. The company is also quite confident about its newly announced Exynos 2600 chipset, which may play a crucial part in the future of the Galaxy Z Flip series.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 may feature the Exynos 2600 chipset exclusively


Samsung may rely exclusively on its in-house Exynos chipset for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8. According to a new report (translated source) from The Bell, the company’s confidence in the chip is based on securing performance levels that are sufficient for the Galaxy S26.

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If that’s true, the Z Fold 8 will follow in the footsteps of this year’s Galaxy Z Flip 7, which also used only Samsung chips. The company just announced the Exynos 2600, which is the first 2 nm processor in the world. The chip is also rumored to power at least some of the Galaxy S26 models.

A logical next step



Samsung’s foundry business has been struggling lately, due to reported low production yields on the most advanced nodes and the intense competition from other companies. However, it appears that the company is slowly improving, which may allow it to be more flexible with the chipsets of its devices.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to launch next summer, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The clamshell foldable is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is estimated to cost about $280 to Samsung. That price is acceptable for the pricier model, but it would significantly lower the company’s margin with the more affordable Z Flip 8.

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What processor would you prefer in the Galaxy Z Flip 8?
An Exynos 2600 would be good enough
27.27%
As long as it’s fast, it doesn’t matter
43.94%
I prefer a Snapdragon
28.79%
66 Votes


Considering the price difference, the Exynos 2600 could turn into a great alternative for Samsung, especially if the company’s performance claims hold in real-world tests.

Good for everyone


I can’t wait to see the Exynos 2600 in action, and I hope Samsung has achieved something great with it. Making its own top-tier chips could allow it to develop truly unique devices and better compete with Apple and Google. I think that would be a positive outcome for everyone, even if they’re not Samsung fans.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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