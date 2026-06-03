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Amazon really wants you to buy Samsung's cheapest Galaxy Z Fold 7 model at an enhanced $466 discount

Here's an ultra-rare deal on probably the best foldable phone in the US (for now) in a 256GB storage variant.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Android Deals Galaxy Z Series Foldables
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 thickness
The Z Fold 7 is a remarkably thin, lightweight, and powerful device with two huge screens in tow. | Image by PhoneArena

Not sure if you should be more excited about the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra or the "normal" Z Fold 8 (formerly known as the Z Fold 8 Wide)? What if you decide to stop waiting for Samsung's next-gen book-style foldables and purchase a current model instead?

I'm obviously talking about the non-Ultra-branded Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is the only book-style foldable device the world's number two smartphone vendor released last year. The Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse with massive 8 and 6.5-inch screens in tow was originally priced at $1,999.99 and up, but for an undoubtedly limited time, you can save $466.40 (or 23 percent) on said entry-level 256GB storage variant without jumping through any hoops.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
$466 off (23%)
If you want to keep your foldable spending to a minimum but would still like to own a super-powerful book-style giant, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be yours for an undoubtedly limited time only at a huge $466.40 discount with 256GB internal storage space in a Jet Black colorway with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.
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This ultra-rare Amazon discount is offered on a Jet Black color option only, with the rest of the hues costing $400 less than usual. That was the e-commerce giant's price cut available across the board last week, and it's also still what you can save over on Samsung's official US website sans trade-in.

Amazon's heftier 512GB discount, mind you, is no longer up for grabs, so this is undeniably your best money-saving route for probably the greatest foldable phone available in the US... before the aforementioned Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra are released.


Despite what its pompous new name might suggest, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is not actually expected to radically change that many things about the Z Fold 7, keeping the design pretty much untouched, retaining the exact same screen sizes, and upgrading the battery capacity and charging speeds.

Those are without a doubt two of the Galaxy Z Fold 7's weaknesses against the likes of Motorola's Razr Fold and (reportedly) Apple's upcoming iPhone Ultra, but that's where this hot new $466.40 markdown comes in, bringing the 2025-released giant to a price point the Z Fold 8 Ultra is unlikely to come close to anytime soon. Possibly, ever.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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