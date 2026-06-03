Amazon really wants you to buy Samsung's cheapest Galaxy Z Fold 7 model at an enhanced $466 discount
Here's an ultra-rare deal on probably the best foldable phone in the US (for now) in a 256GB storage variant.
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The Z Fold 7 is a remarkably thin, lightweight, and powerful device with two huge screens in tow. | Image by PhoneArena
Not sure if you should be more excited about the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra or the "normal" Z Fold 8 (formerly known as the Z Fold 8 Wide)? What if you decide to stop waiting for Samsung's next-gen book-style foldables and purchase a current model instead?
I'm obviously talking about the non-Ultra-branded Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is the only book-style foldable device the world's number two smartphone vendor released last year. The Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse with massive 8 and 6.5-inch screens in tow was originally priced at $1,999.99 and up, but for an undoubtedly limited time, you can save $466.40 (or 23 percent) on said entry-level 256GB storage variant without jumping through any hoops.
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This ultra-rare Amazon discount is offered on a Jet Black color option only, with the rest of the hues costing $400 less than usual. That was the e-commerce giant's price cut available across the board last week, and it's also still what you can save over on Samsung's official US website sans trade-in.
Amazon's heftier 512GB discount, mind you, is no longer up for grabs, so this is undeniably your best money-saving route for probably the greatest foldable phone available in the US... before the aforementioned Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra are released.
Jet Black might just be the most stylish Galaxy Z Fold 7 colorway. | Image by Samsung
Despite what its pompous new name might suggest, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is not actually expected to radically change that many things about the Z Fold 7, keeping the design pretty much untouched, retaining the exact same screen sizes, and upgrading the battery capacity and charging speeds.
Those are without a doubt two of the Galaxy Z Fold 7's weaknesses against the likes of Motorola's Razr Fold and (reportedly) Apple's upcoming iPhone Ultra, but that's where this hot new $466.40 markdown comes in, bringing the 2025-released giant to a price point the Z Fold 8 Ultra is unlikely to come close to anytime soon. Possibly, ever.
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