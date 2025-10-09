iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Amazon is amazingly keeping its top Galaxy Z Fold 7 Prime Day deal going

And you don't even need a Prime membership anymore to save up to a mind-blowing 415 bucks on quite possibly the best foldable phone around.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 profile
What could possibly be better than a 48-hour Prime-exclusive offer allowing you to slash a small fortune off the list prices of Samsung's latest and greatest book-style foldable device? Well, how about the exact same Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal without any restrictions or special requirements?

That sounds positively dreamy, but at least for the time being, Amazon can make your dream come true by charging a whopping $415 less than usual for an unlocked Z Fold 7 in a "Blue Shadow" colorway and 256GB storage configuration. This is the only variant that guarantees you'll maximize your savings ahead of the fast-approaching holiday season, with all the other models going for $400 under their regular prices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$415 off (21%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Blue Shadow Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$400 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$400 off (19%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Said prices are regularly set at $1,999.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and $2,199.99 for a 512GB configuration, and apart from the aforementioned (dark) blue hue, you can opt for a Jet Black or Silver Shadow paint job.

The Z Fold 7's style and elegance, mind you, are pretty much unrivaled in today's foldable landscape (especially stateside), as the two gargantuan 8 and 6.5-inch screens are remarkably squeezed into a super-premium metal-and-glass body that somehow tips the scales at only 215 grams while measuring 4.2 and 8.9mm thick in unfolded and folded form respectively.

Of course, the internals are just as impressive as (if not more than) this bad boy's external appearance, including a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB RAM (in combination with both 256 and 512GB storage), and a more than respectable 4,400mAh battery.


The same goes for the 200 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, which basically feels like the cherry on top of an irresistible value proposition at the Galaxy Z Fold 7's latest (and greatest) non-Prime-exclusive discounts.

Are you looking at the best foldable phone money can buy right now... in the US, at least? Almost definitely, and if you hurry, you can pay less for a 512GB Z Fold 7 than Google's inexplicably delayed Pixel 10 Pro Fold costs in an entry-level 256 gig variant.

No, I have no idea how long this killer Amazon deal will last, but if you think you have more than a day or two (tops) to make your purchase at the Z Fold 7's record low prices, you're... a big dreamer.

