Amazon has somehow improved its first-ever Google Pixel 10 deal after Prime Day

It turns out that procrastination can sometimes be a good thing, with Google's compact Pixel 10 being cheaper today than earlier this week... and ever before.

By
Android Deals Google Google Pixel
Google Pixel 10
If you haven't been able to complete your early holiday shopping during Amazon's sitewide Prime Big Deal Days event this week, I have some great and completely unexpected news for you today.

One of the best Android phones out there is on sale right now at a new record high discount. And you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of this shockingly good post-Prime Day deal. The device is Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10, and while its 128GB storage configuration is still marked down by $150 from a $799 list price in Lemongrass and Indigo colorways, the 256 gig variant can be had at an even heftier 175 bucks less than usual.

Google Pixel 10

$175 off (19%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10

$150 off (19%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

If you hurry, you can opt for a Frost, Lemongrass, or Indigo hue at that Prime Day-beating discount, which doesn't technically have an expiration date listed on Amazon, nonetheless looking virtually guaranteed to go away sooner rather than later.

The Pixel 10, remember, is barely a little over a month old, and prior to this week, the compact Tensor G5 powerhouse had not received a single discount free of strings and special requirements.

Normally priced at $899, the handset's 256GB storage variant is currently... still a tad costlier than Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S25 in a comparable configuration. That's because Amazon is remarkably keeping a lot of October Prime Day 2025 promotions going past their official expiration date, dropping all conditions and making it really hard (in a good way) for many customers to choose the best phone for their budget and preferences.


With a 6.3-inch screen in tow, the non-Pro Pixel 10 clearly has a very different target audience than the likes of the jumbo-sized Pixel 10 Pro XL or Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra... while also costing a lot less than the non-XL Pixel 10 Pro.

Compared to last year's Pixel 9, Google's diminutive 2025-released powerhouse has an extra camera slapped on its back, which earned great praise in our Pixel 10 review a little while ago. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the phone's AI skills and overall performance, but that 4,970mAh battery is truly epic compared to what other compact high-enders offer nowadays (Galaxy S25 included).

Amazon has somehow improved its first-ever Google Pixel 10 deal after Prime Day

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
