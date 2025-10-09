Amazon has somehow improved its first-ever Google Pixel 10 deal after Prime Day





One of the best Android phones out there is on sale right now at a new record high discount. And you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of this shockingly good post-Prime Day deal. The device is Google 's "vanilla" Pixel 10 , and while its 128GB storage configuration is still marked down by $150 from a $799 list price in Lemongrass and Indigo colorways, the 256 gig variant can be had at an even heftier 175 bucks less than usual.

Google Pixel 10 $175 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 $150 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





If you hurry, you can opt for a Frost, Lemongrass, or Indigo hue at that Prime Day-beating discount, which doesn't technically have an expiration date listed on Amazon, nonetheless looking virtually guaranteed to go away sooner rather than later.





The Pixel 10 , remember, is barely a little over a month old, and prior to this week, the compact Tensor G5 powerhouse had not received a single discount free of strings and special requirements.













a little while ago. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the phone's AI skills and overall performance, but that 4,970mAh battery is truly epic compared to what other compact high-enders offer nowadays ( Galaxy S25 Compared to last year's Pixel 9 , Google's diminutive 2025-released powerhouse has an extra camera slapped on its back, which earned great praise in our Pixel 10 review a little while ago. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the phone's AI skills and overall performance, but that 4,970mAh battery is truly epic compared to what other compact high-enders offer nowadays (included).



