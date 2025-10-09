Amazon has somehow improved its first-ever Google Pixel 10 deal after Prime Day
It turns out that procrastination can sometimes be a good thing, with Google's compact Pixel 10 being cheaper today than earlier this week... and ever before.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you haven't been able to complete your early holiday shopping during Amazon's sitewide Prime Big Deal Days event this week, I have some great and completely unexpected news for you today.
One of the best Android phones out there is on sale right now at a new record high discount. And you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of this shockingly good post-Prime Day deal. The device is Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10, and while its 128GB storage configuration is still marked down by $150 from a $799 list price in Lemongrass and Indigo colorways, the 256 gig variant can be had at an even heftier 175 bucks less than usual.
If you hurry, you can opt for a Frost, Lemongrass, or Indigo hue at that Prime Day-beating discount, which doesn't technically have an expiration date listed on Amazon, nonetheless looking virtually guaranteed to go away sooner rather than later.
The Pixel 10, remember, is barely a little over a month old, and prior to this week, the compact Tensor G5 powerhouse had not received a single discount free of strings and special requirements.
Normally priced at $899, the handset's 256GB storage variant is currently... still a tad costlier than Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S25 in a comparable configuration. That's because Amazon is remarkably keeping a lot of October Prime Day 2025 promotions going past their official expiration date, dropping all conditions and making it really hard (in a good way) for many customers to choose the best phone for their budget and preferences.
Now that's a sleek-looking compact phone! | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
With a 6.3-inch screen in tow, the non-Pro Pixel 10 clearly has a very different target audience than the likes of the jumbo-sized Pixel 10 Pro XL or Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra... while also costing a lot less than the non-XL Pixel 10 Pro.
Compared to last year's Pixel 9, Google's diminutive 2025-released powerhouse has an extra camera slapped on its back, which earned great praise in our Pixel 10 review a little while ago. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the phone's AI skills and overall performance, but that 4,970mAh battery is truly epic compared to what other compact high-enders offer nowadays (Galaxy S25 included).
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: