Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are selling at one of their lowest prices this Prime Day, and I’d get them on the spot
Offering a premium 360-degree sound, head-tracking support, and effective ANC, these are a must-have for every Galaxy fan. Don't miss out!
Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing, with a plethora of bonkers October Prime Day headphones deals to splurge on. But if you’re a Samsung fan and looking to upgrade your listening experience, I believe the only October Prime Day discount on your radar right now is the huge $70 markdown on the premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
Of course, we should not be surprised that these sell like hot cakes. After all, they rank among the best earbuds in 2025, delivering high-end sound with strong bass. Something I believe you’ll definitely enjoy is their 360-degree audio and head-tracking support, which offers a truly immersive listening experience. And since everyone has their own taste in music, you can also tailor their sound through the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.
As for battery life, well, with ANC on, you can enjoy up to 6 hours of listening time from the earbuds and up to 26 hours of total playback when you include the case. If you choose not to use ANC, you’ll be looking at up to 7 hours of playtime from the buds and up to 30 hours with the case.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are worth every penny, especially at their current Prime Day Price. Therefore, don’t miss out—get a pair for less today!
Their ANC is also pretty great and easily blocks out most of the noises coming from outside. An interesting fact is that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro had slightly better active noise cancellation, but either way, believe me when I say that the world goes silent the moment you hit “Play.”
So, yeah! The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are worth every penny, especially at their current Prime Day Price. Therefore, don’t miss out—get a pair for less today!
