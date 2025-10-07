iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are selling at one of their lowest prices this Prime Day, and I'd get them on the spot

Offering a premium 360-degree sound, head-tracking support, and effective ANC, these are a must-have for every Galaxy fan. Don't miss out!

Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in their case.
Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing, with a plethora of bonkers October Prime Day headphones deals to splurge on. But if you’re a Samsung fan and looking to upgrade your listening experience, I believe the only October Prime Day discount on your radar right now is the huge $70 markdown on the premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Thanks to this unmissable deal, you can treat yourself to the best Samsung earbuds for just under $180, which is one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen for these fellas. Just don’t wait and pull the trigger now, as these are quite sought after, and the deal could expire quickly.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $70 this October Prime Day!

$70 off (28%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently selling at a pretty awesome $70 discount for October Prime Day. This allows you to grab a pair for just under $180, which is one of the lowest prices I've ever seen for these fellas. They rank among the best earbuds on the market, so you just can't go wrong when getting them with this deal. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Of course, we should not be surprised that these sell like hot cakes. After all, they rank among the best earbuds in 2025, delivering high-end sound with strong bass. Something I believe you’ll definitely enjoy is their 360-degree audio and head-tracking support, which offers a truly immersive listening experience. And since everyone has their own taste in music, you can also tailor their sound through the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.

Their ANC is also pretty great and easily blocks out most of the noises coming from outside. An interesting fact is that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro had slightly better active noise cancellation, but either way, believe me when I say that the world goes silent the moment you hit “Play.”

As for battery life, well, with ANC on, you can enjoy up to 6 hours of listening time from the earbuds and up to 26 hours of total playback when you include the case. If you choose not to use ANC, you’ll be looking at up to 7 hours of playtime from the buds and up to 30 hours with the case.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are worth every penny, especially at their current Prime Day Price. Therefore, don’t miss out—get a pair for less today!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
