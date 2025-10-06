Stop waiting around and get Apple's AirPods 4 at this unbeatable price right now (no Prime needed)

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Amazon appears to have kicked off a killer AirPods 4 Prime Day deal early, and the cool thing about it is that you don't need a Prime membership.

Apple AirPods 4
While we're technically still around 24 hours away from Amazon's official Prime Big Deal Days 2025 event start at the time of this writing, a bunch of very interesting promotions on a bunch of very appealing products seem to have kicked off early... with no actual Prime requirement.

Apple's latest non-Pro AirPods, for instance, are already marked down by a cool 40 bucks from their $129 and $179 list prices without and with active noise cancellation respectively. While the latter model has been discounted more steeply a couple of times in the past by Amazon and Walmart, the former variant appears to be sold at its lowest ever price (tied with the summer edition of Prime Day earlier this year).

Apple AirPods 4

$39 off (30%)
True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Apart from lacking ANC technology, the cheaper AirPods 4 also come without the Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and Conversation Awareness support of their costlier sibling, so be sure you're ready to make those compromises before pulling the trigger here.

On the decidedly bright side of things, the battery life is equally... respectable on both models, at up to five hours of listening time on a single charge and 30 hours with the bundled charging case factored in. Even more impressively, the non-ANC-equipped fourth-gen AirPods share a fancy Apple H2 chip with not only the pricier AirPods 4, but the high-end AirPods Pro 2 and even the hot new AirPods Pro 3.

As such, you're guaranteed flawless connectivity with your new or old iPhone at a sub-$100 price point I'm fairly certain Amazon will not be able to undercut this week. Maybe next month for Black Friday, but there are obviously no guarantees, so if you don't want to wait around until then, you should get these very... classic-looking and reasonably powerful earbuds today.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
