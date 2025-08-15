Sony WH-1000XM6 vs Apple AirPods Max: gloves off, earcups on

The Sony WH-1000XM6, being a newer device, has the newest Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE benefits. It supports LC3, which is a codec for voice calls meant to replace the old and garbly SBC. It was introduced in 2019, with Bluetooth 5.2, but the AirPods Max — originally released in 2020 — only support Bluetooth 5.0 and good old SBC.The Sony WH-1000XM6 has physical buttons for on/off as well as ANC toggle. Media playback is controlled via the touchpad over the right earcup, which is OK but not great. The AirPods Max have a digital crown, which adjusts volume when you rotate it and playback when you press it in. Another button toggles ANC and transparency. There is no off switch — you either place them in their "case" to turn them off, or leave them idle so they will go into standby.

If you want real protection for your AirPods Max, you can buy one of many 3rd party carry cases made for them — but they are definitely on the bulky side.

But then, we have the carry case situation to consider. The foldable Sonys get into a cool case that's still not super-small but can be considered on the compact side as far as storing over-ear headphones goes. The AirPods Max don't fold and come with a simple "wrap" — Apple calls it a "smart case" because when its magnets click in, they send a signal to the AirPods Max to turn off. But we can't call that a case, can we?

Apple goes all-out premium, with a flexible stainless steel headband and aluminum ear cans, breathable mesh cups and silicone mesh over the headband. Despite the attempts to increase comfort, they do weigh 386 g, which drew a lot of criticism when they were released. We can say that it's manageable, you do get used to the weight, and we've already seen plenty of people wearing those out and about at airports, so we guess a little extra weight is not the end of the world.

These have two different design philosophies behind them. Sony wants its headphones to be light and travel-friendly. It builds them all-plastic and foldable, and the result is a pretty light 254 g headset.

The color options are more varied with the AirPods — Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, Orange. And you can further mix-and-match if you buy differently colored mesh cups from Apple. The Sonys come in Black, Blue, and Silver. Also, it's worth noting that the matte plastic on the WH-1000XM6 collects and displays finger grease proudly, so if that annoys you, get the Silver color at least.

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs AirPods Max sound quality









The Sony WH-1000XM6 sound pretty good and "big" out of the box. Yes, they've been criticized for having a lot of bass by default. Yet I find their resonance to be tight and musical — they can boom your eardrums out, but it doesn't sound like it's masking any of the other instruments. The good news is that they have a 10-band EQ that allows you to dial the sound to taste. There's a very particular sizzle in the high end that I can't seem to erase, but it's not a huge bother unless I am sitting and actively comparing / looking to get the best out of the headphones.





The AirPods Max come with their own Adaptive EQ — internal microphones and sensors analyze your ear shape and the internal acoustics and actively change the EQ. So, even if you don't put them perfectly over your ears, the EQ auto-adjusts to boost the frequencies needed to achieve "their" sound. And what is "their" sound? Somewhat balanced with a few pinches of "keeping them safe" and "consumer-sounding". The bass is a bit boosted, the mids are detailed but some of the higher mids that can sound nasally or grating have been sculpted, the highs are sizzly and clear. They sound good, but it's still a bit sad that we get absolutely no EQ to adjust them. (yes, there are Headphone Acommodations and a few Apple Music presets within iOS settings, but these are far from an actual, user-definable EQ).



If all this EQ speak is a bit alien to you and you don't even know where to begin — Sony has a pretty cool new feature in its Sound Connect app. Your Sound lets you do all the tuning without knowing what you are doing — the app just presents you 5 presets to pick from. They don't have names, they don't have graphs, just pick the preset that sounds the best to you. After that, you are give 5 variations of that preset profile to further fine-tune it. Then, at the very end, the app shows you the actual graph, and you can manually adjust it further if you feel the need to.





In general, the more balanced sound of the AirPods Max wins out. By a bit. It achieves batter instrument separation and a slightly wider soundstage. That said, if you tore the AirPods out of my grasp and left me with the WH-1000XM6, I wouldn't be in despair. The Sonys sound great, especially if you spend the time to adjust to taste.





As for Spatial Audio





Sony has 360 Reality Audio, which is its own take on Spatial Audio. It sounds great, but you need to listen to 360 Reality tracks on Amazon Music or Tidal. They also support the Spatial Audio head-tracking that Android has been incorporating after Apple popularized it.





Apple's Spatial Audio also works with Spatial Audio tracks over on Apple Music or shows from Apple TV. However, it also has a spatialize feature that can turn any audio source — even YouTube videos — to more "3D-sounding". Spatialize is hit-and-miss — it can work pretty good for certain types of content, or it can make a track that has been perfectly mastered for stereo to sound worse. But it's still there as an option to play with, especially if you don't like the headphone sound of "two speakers pressed directly against your ears".





Sony WH-1000XM6 vs AirPods Max Noise Cancelation





The Sony WH-1000XM6 already provide very solid isolation through their soft earcups alone. Once the ANC kicks in, the outside world is pretty much drowned out — definitely among the best ANC headphones out there. The transparency mode is pretty adequate — not ideal, you can definitely hear the outside world with a bit of a mid hump to it, but it definitely sounds clear enough to help you stay oriented and get a few words in with someone who strikes up a conversation.





The AirPods Max have excellent ANC in their own right and where they truly shine is their transparency mode. Apple's is probably the best on the market — the outside world comes through so clearly, you may forget you have the AirPods Max on your head (just kidding — those things are heavy and will remind you they are there every time you turn your head).





Sony WH-1000XM6 vs AirPods Max connectivity





Sony supports LDAC and AAC, so you can get high-quality audio from both Android and Apple devices. It also has the DSEE Extreme technology built-in to upscale lower bitrate audio. You can connect to devices quickly with Android Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair support. The WH-1000XM6 have multi-point with dual device connectivity.





If you are in the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Max win here. They have iCloud connectivity, meaning that you only need to pair them with one of your iDevices or Mac. Once they are synced to your iCloud, you can switch to absolutely any Apple device you own effortlessly. You can pair them to an Android or Microsoft device by doing the good old Bluetooth pairing method, but no dual-device or anything. Also, they only support AAC, which may or may not be worse than LDAC, depending on source device.

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs AirPods Max battery life