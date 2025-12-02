Pixel December Bulletin reveals 33 bug fixes including two related to battery life

Pixel 9 Pro

Let's get to the functional updates right away. These are the updates released to exterminate a bug better known as bug fixes. For example, one of the functional updates fixes an issue that caused a blank or a question mark to appear on the status bar under certain conditions. Back in October, we told you that some Pixel 10 Pro Fold users were seeing a blank bar and/or a question mark in the status bar instead of the percentage of battery life remaining.





This will be fixed when the December Pixel Update is installed on your Pixel phone. This bug fix will take care of the issue, which is apparently a problem on Pixel 6 and later models. At the same time, these same Pixel models receive a fix that repairs a problem that ignored the 80% charge limit in some situations.

Here are the functional updates for December which include bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users:



Audio

Fix for issue occasionally causing audio crashes. Phones receiving this fix include the Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9a , and later.

Battery & Charging

Fix for an issue where the battery icon displays a blank or question mark ("?") on the status bar in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. Fix for an issue where the battery's 80% charge limit setting may be incorrect in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

Camera

General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 9 line and later.

Display & Graphics

Fix for an issue that causes the screen to flash or remain black in certain conditions. This is for all phones in the Pixel 10 series.

series. Fix for an issue that causes the screen to occasionally hang or freeze in certain conditions. This is for all phones in the Pixel 10 series.

series. Fix for an issue where the screen brightness becomes dim and requires toggling the screen off and on to restore normal brightness in certain conditions. This is for all phones in the Pixel 10 series.

series. Fix for an issue where the screen does not immediately respond when attempting to unlock from the Always-On Display. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. Fix for the inner display of Pixel Foldable devices flickering or going black when launching certain games in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold only.

only. Fix for an issue causing screen freezes and display corruption in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 9 series and later.

Framework

Fix for an issue with toggling the "Extra Dim" Quick Settings tile in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. Fix for an issue where the system could run out of memory due to splash screens not closing properly in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. Fix for issue with stability when using Picture-in-Picture mode during display changes in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.



Fix for stability issues caused by memory allocation failures in sensor-related features under certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

Telephony

Fix for issues causing instability and intermittent problems with emergency calling functionality under certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 series, including the Pixel 6a , only.

series, including the , only. General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

Touch

Fix for issues causing fingerprint unlock to fail under certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 9 series and later.

User Interface

Fix for an issue that causes the keyboard to sometimes flicker or fail to appear when searching in the app drawer. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

Fix for an issue with Google Home controls launch as a blank screen in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. Fix for issue where message notification sounds are sometimes not playing in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. Fix for issue with overlapping UI elements in the notification shade in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. Fix for issue with semi-transparent background remains on the screen after launching the camera via a double-press of the power button in certain conditions.

Fix for issue with swipe-up gestures failing to trigger overview or exit apps in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. Fix for issues with Quick Settings (QS) shade in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. Fix for System UI crashing when interacting with notification onboarding buttons in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. Fix for the issue where the notification shade sometimes incorrectly display the quick settings shelf instead of notifications after unlocking the screen. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.

line and later. General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations. This is for the Pixel 6 line and later.



Wi-Fi

Fix to improve Wi-Fi connectivity stability and performance in certain conditions. This is for the Pixel 8 line including the Pixel 8a .



The update starts rolling out today, December 2nd, and will continue over the next week in phases. 51 security issues are patched with the Android 16 December security patch dated 2025-12-01. 56 are patched with the 2025-12-05 December security patch. The vulnerabilities range from "High" to "Critical."