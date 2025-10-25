If this appears on your Pixel 10 Pro Fold's display, you must call Google immediately

A mysterious question mark can indicate that a Pixel 10 Pro Fold is about to suffer major problems





The question mark disappears once the phone is rebooted, which has led many to reach the conclusion that the problem is a software issue related to how Android reports the status of the battery powering an Android phone . A problem could be preventing the device from getting a handle on how much battery life remains on the phone and instead of showing a number that might not be accurate, the question mark shows up instead.





Pixel 10 Pro Fold . Some Pixel 9 Pro Fold model just before more serious issues surfaced such as swollen batteries, serious hardware failure, unresponsive displays, and device death. But there are some who claim that the question mark is a symptom, a sign that a more serious problem will soon surface on an affected. Some Pixel 9 Pro Fold owners have stated that the same question mark of death appeared on theirmodel just before more serious issues surfaced such as swollen batteries, serious hardware failure, unresponsive displays, and device death.









Pixel 10 Pro Fold users seeing the question mark are thus quite concerned, even if they make the question mark go away by rebooting their foldable handsets. If there is something that could be called "good news" about this, it appears that users seeing the question mark are thus quite concerned, even if they make the question mark go away by rebooting their foldable handsets. If there is something that could be called "good news" about this, it appears that Google is aware of the problem as it has handed out replacement units. In fact, some on Reddit noted that Google, not known for its quick response to replace Pixel devices with flaws, responded immediately to complaints by shipping out new units right away.

Uncharacteristically, Google has responded quickly to consumers with this issue





Pixel 10 Pro Fold users experiencing the question mark issue are also having other battery related issues. As one Someusers experiencing the question mark issue are also having other battery related issues. As one Pixel 10 Fold user wrote, "I have the Fold version, same problem on the Question mark showing in the battery, after some days the battery consumption starts to be high and phone will not least for a day, after some time once its full discharged it will not charge again. This is what happened to my phone. I called Google, they send me a label to ship the product to a Google facility in Poland and then they send me a new one - Hope this one last for longer time, for sure this is my last Pixel phone."

Will this stop you from buying a Pixel 10 Pro Fold? Yes. I don't want to spend so much for a flawed phone. No. This won't stop me from buying my dream phone. Yes. I don't want to spend so much for a flawed phone. 83.33% No. This won't stop me from buying my dream phone. 16.67%





If you've noticed the "Question mark of death" on your Pixel 10 Pro Fold , you need to call Google immediately and arrange for a replacement right away while Google appears to be dealing with this problem quickly. Additionally, if you wait too long, you could find that other problems are starting to pop up that are more serious. In the case of a swollen battery, your life and property could be at risk.

