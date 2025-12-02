What were your favorite videos in 2025? YouTube Recap debuts today





The Beatles, Bruno Mars, The Carpenters, Lady Gaga, and the Bee Gees were my top five artists





Those who know me wouldn't be surprised to know that The Beatles were the musical act I listened to the most with Grammy Award winning "Now and Then" the track I listed to the most. The 47 minutes I spent listening to the Fab Four's last song put me in the platform's top 5% of listeners to the song. Bruno Mars was next followed by The Carpenters, Lady Gaga and the BeeGees. After "Now and Then," the songs I streamed the most were :





I Want to Hold your Hand

Too Much Heaven

Die With a Smile

Free As a Bird (2025 Mix)

"A Closer Look" was my top podcast in 2025





The top podcast I listed to was Seth Myers' "A Closer Look" (417 minutes). YouTube Music also puts together for you a playlist of the tunes you listened to the most during the year. When you open the app, tap the Library tab and you will see a listing for your 2025 Recap playlist.





With your YouTube Music Recap, Gemini delivers the AI-inspired answers to 12 random questions based on your listening habits. For example, I pressed the box containing the question, "Who's a new artist I should listen to. Gemini suggests The Backfires. Additionally, Gemini says that I'm a mythical creature called a "Disco Sphinx" with a lion's body built on classic rock (Beatles, Stones), and a dazzling human head that demands the dance floor (ABBA, Bruno Mars). Good to know.



YouTube now offers a recap of your 2025 viewing habits





This year, YouTube has added a recap of your 2025 viewing habits. It starts rolling out today in North America for mobile and desktop. The new recap will highlight the kind of videos you have an interest in viewing. "You’ll get a set of up to 12 different cards (which change every time you open the Recap) that spotlight your top channels, interests, and even the evolution of your viewing habits, or which personality type you fall into based on the videos you loved to watch!" There are 14 different "types." Which one do you think you'll be assigned?





The Adventurer: You’re drawn to content that takes you on an exciting journey

The Challenger: You’re drawn to content that shows competition and rising to the challenge

The Changemaker: You’re drawn to content that inspires positive change in the world

The Connector: You’re drawn to content that sparks conversation and builds community

The Creative Spirit: You’re drawn to content that inspires self-expression

The Curious Mind: You’re drawn to educational content that helps you understand the world

The Dreamer: You’re drawn to content that fuels your imagination

The Philosopher: You’re drawn to content that explores the deeper meaning of things

The Self-Improver: You’re drawn to content that helps you grow and reach your potential

The Serenity Seeker: You’re drawn to content that helps you relax and find your inner peace

The Skill Builder: You’re drawn to content that helps you develop skills

The Sunshiner: You’re drawn to content that spreads positivity and good vibes

The Trailblazer: You’re drawn to content that’s original and challenges the norm

The Wonder Seeker: You’re drawn to awe-inspiring content that shows extraordinary skills



Have you viewed your YouTube Recaps? Yes, both of them. Only the Music Recap. Only the Video Recap. No, none of them. Yes, both of them. 40% Only the Music Recap. 0% Only the Video Recap. 20% No, none of them. 40%



your 2025 YouTube Recap is loading discover the channels and passions that defined your year.



tap the 'You' tab in the app or go to https://t.co/k5sOCmHAej. just make sure you’re logged into the account you use to watch. pic.twitter.com/TiasO4BsEW — YouTube (@YouTube) December 2, 2025 Recaps will be automatically deleted at the end of the year. To see your Recap, you must have streamed enough videos on YouTube and yes, YouTube Shorts do qualify (I knew you'd ask that). You also must have version 18.43 of the Android YouTube app or version 18.43 of the iOS YouTube app.

Last week YouTube started rolling out your 2025 music recap. You can view it by opening the YouTube Music app. Tap your profile icon in the upper right corner and then press "Your Recap." The amount of information you'll see is pretty deep. For example, I discovered that I spent 744 minutes or 12.4 hours listening to music streamed from the app during 2025.