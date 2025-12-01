Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

Higher fee and plan prices kicked in yesterday for AT&T customers

AT&T customers should brace themselves to pay higher bills.

2comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
AT&T
Door leading to an AT&T Store inside a mall.
During the waning days of October, we told you that AT&T postpaid subscribers (those who pay for service after they use the service for the month) were going to see a monthly fee increase by 14.3% starting on December 1st. I'm going to check the calendar on my phone to see when the higher Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee kicks in. Well, what do you know. Yesterday was December 1st meaning that the increase in this monthly fee has kicked in.

AT&T's Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee rose $6 on an annual basis starting December 1st


The cost of the fee will be going up from $3.49 per line each month to $3.99 per line each month. The 50-cent increase works out to a $6 per line annual increase and was raised to allow the carrier "to recover certain expenses" including the costs of connecting with other carriers or charges relating to the rental of cell towers. The fee also is used to help AT&T pay charges imposed on it by the government such as Wireless Tower Mandates Costs, State Consumer Privacy Laws and Federal Privacy-Related Mandate Costs.

AT&amp;amp;T raises its monthly per-line Administrative &amp;amp; Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee starting December 1st. | Image credit-AT&amp;amp;T - Higher fee and plan prices kicked in yesterday for AT&amp;T customers
AT&T raises its monthly per-line Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee starting December 1st. | Image credit-AT&T

An AT&T spokesman commenting on the fee increase previously said, "Like others in the industry, we regularly evaluate and adjust fees to help cover the costs associated with delivering and maintaining our wireless network. This adjustment allows us to continue investing in our network and technology in order to provide the high-quality service that our customers expect."

Should AT&T even ask for this fee?

Vote View Result

On AT&T's website the company wrote, "This fee is not a tax or charge which the government requires AT&T to collect from its customers and may include aggregate costs incurred in prior years that are not yet fully recovered." In other words, the decision to charge this fee is totally up to the discretion of the carrier. Some of the money that AT&T might use the fee for includes costs it incurred in the course of running its business in the past.

How AT&T subscribers can offset the new fee increase


The wireless provider is allowing some subscribers to offset the fee increase. Those subscribers who have not signed up for Paperless Billing and Autopay can save $10 per month if they use an eligible bank account for Autopay, or they can save $5 per month if they sign up for Autopay with a debit card. There is only one credit card that can be used for AT&T Autopay and that is the AT&T Points Plus Card from Citi. Connect your autopay to that card and save $5 per month.

Also starting December 1st, the monthly price for AT&T Fiber's existing customers and the monthly price for existing AT&T Internet customers rose $5 per month. AT&T CEO John Stankey said, "We don’t just raise prices to raise prices. We raise prices when we think we’ve given the customer greater value, and we try to time it to that. Investing in our wireless network to deliver massively superior performance with new spectrum that we’re deploying opens up opportunities for us to do things like drive more value price relationship into the customer base to return on those investments.

Other carriers also charge a similar fee


Returning to the Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee, AT&T isn't the only carrier with such a fee. T-Mobile collects the Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee. The Un-carrier says on its website that the monthly fee is "collected and retained by T-Mobile to help recover certain costs we have already incurred and continue to incur." That sounds pretty much the same as AT&T's Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee. Verizon also charges a monthly Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge to "defray and recover certain direct and indirect costs."

With its 50-cent hike to $3.99 per line per month, AT&T's Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee matches T-Mobile's Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee. Verizon charges $3.50 per line per month.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless