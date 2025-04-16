Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Pixel 9a's selfie camera is feeling a little twitchy - but it's fine. Probably.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Pixel 9a render.
Another day, another bug. This time, it's the new Pixel 9a, and people on Reddit have reported noticing a strange little bug with its camera app. It's not huge by any means (not that it's stopping your phone from unlocking or something, wink-wink Samsung), but if it's happened to you, at least you'll know you're not alone.

The bug appears to be related to the selfie camera, and because it's relatively minor, it will likely get fixed with an upcoming update by Google. Apparently, people are reporting they are seeing a flickering issue in the dark areas of the viewfinder. According to reports, the dark area will flicker in gray color.

Luckily though, this happens only in the preview window, and the images themselves are not affected by the bug. Reddit users who have experienced the issue have had to uninstall the latest update for the camera app and likely this action will fix it. Hopefully, it will get patched soon though, so if you don't find it particularly annoying, you can just ignore it for the time being, as it's not affecting the images.

The fact that uninstalling the camera app update fixed the situation, it's likely the camera app is experiencing the bug. So this is software, not hardware most likely, and you don't need to be concerned.

UPDATE: Found my first glitch. Luckily it appears to be software, not hardware.With the selfie camera, anything that's black, it flickers gray, BUT, when you take the picture, it comes out perfectly clear. Never had this happen with any other pixel phone.
-TheRealFrantik on Reddit, April 2025

Hopefully, Google will react quickly to the bug and issue a software update to fix it. Unfortunately, there are some bugs (minor ones or bigger, depending on who you ask) that have affected some Pixel phones for months and months without getting the needed attention from Mountain View: like the case with the Pixel 9 GPS bug that has been there since the start, irritating people.

Interestingly enough, there's one Redditor in the thread who claims they have the same bug on their Pixel 8 and it's never been fixed. At the time of writing, only one person is claiming that though. Hopefully, the situation won't be the same for the Pixel 9a: it's a minor bug, yes, but even the smallest thing can get annoying over time.

Recommended Stories
But of course, it's not only Google that has to deal with annoying things here and there. Tech is tech, and nothing is perfect in this life. Like, for example, Samsung's recent situation which I mentioned above - with a One UI 7 bug that left some Galaxy phones unable to get unlocked - is far more dire than your selfie camera preview flickering.

And it's not just the Android side either. Apple, despite its famed attention to detail, is also falling victim to small flies crawling between the motherboards. Take the recent iOS 18.4 release, which had many people complain of various bugs with their iPhones: from the battery draining too quickly to apps opening on their own (frankly, what type of ghost is that?)

So, the Pixel 9a's preview window flickering is hardly a big deal. Apart from that, the Pixel 9a is a good phone at a very good price, starting at $499. It offers the core Android experience and a refined design, and when we review it, we'll tell you exactly how well it fares in terms of camera performance, battery drain, and all.

The Pixel 9a is facing the iPhone 16e and the Galaxy A56 in the battle for the best mid-range phone.

The iPhone 16e is immediately at a disadvantage just because what was promised never arrived - and yes, I'm still sulking about the Apple Intelligent Siri. If you don't care about AI, the iPhone 16e is also a pretty good mid-range iPhone, performing excellently in video quality and speed.

The Galaxy A56 on the other hand reiterates everything that is good about the Galaxy A series, bringing great looks and at the same price as the Pixel 9a.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless