The iPhone 18 could get a new "Made in Texas" CMOS sensor by Samsung
Samsung could start operating in Austin as early as March 2026.
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Samsung camera tech could boost the iPhone 18, and it's to be made in Austin, Texas.
The latest report by The Elec has it that Samsung is already on the search for specialists, needed in a manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas. The Korean giant is looking for "mechanical and electrical project managers" for the fab.
The hookup phase is underway to install utility pipelines, such as gas and water, that will support operations at the facility. Managers overseeing this stage are coordinating input from designers, suppliers, and equipment engineers to ensure systems are aligned with production requirements.
Removing contaminants such as unwanted oxide layers or defective metal is essential, as surface cleaning accounts for up to 40% of the total process steps in chip production and directly impacts yield and reliability.
Sony has long been Apple's primary supplier of image sensors for the iPhone, but that arrangement could change with the iPhone 18. A year ago, Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple may turn to Samsung, which is developing a new three-layer stacked image sensor specifically for Apple.
This design separates the light-capturing photodiode layer from the processing layer, allowing faster image capture and better performance, particularly in low-light conditions, along with improved dynamic range and color accuracy.
The job postings are up
Image by Samsung
The latest report by The Elec has it that Samsung is already on the search for specialists, needed in a manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas. The Korean giant is looking for "mechanical and electrical project managers" for the fab.
The Galaxy maker is also to install production equipment needed for mass-production of CMOS image sensors that will be reserved for Apple's future iPhones. Given what the report states – that the production process could begin as soon as March – I think there's a high probability to see these sensors installed in the iPhone 18 family.
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If Apple really wants to spice things up (and if the new sensors are really advanced), it could pack only the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro with the new hardware. That could further boost the Pro duo's sales.
Which camera should get the new sensor?
Just the main camera.
22.73%
The telephoto.
11.36%
The ultra-wide!
2.27%
The selfie. LOL.
0%
All of them!
63.64%
Gas and water are coming, too
The hookup phase is underway to install utility pipelines, such as gas and water, that will support operations at the facility. Managers overseeing this stage are coordinating input from designers, suppliers, and equipment engineers to ensure systems are aligned with production requirements.
These hiring activities also indicate that foundational work for the cleanroom (a highly controlled, sterile environment) is nearing completion, as production equipment is typically installed only after hookups are finalized.
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Earlier this month, Samsung informed the Austin city council that it plans to invest $19 billion in its local facility, covering repair and maintenance work as well as the acquisition of advanced manufacturing equipment. Industry sources link this additional spending to a deal secured in August to supply Apple with CMOS image sensors.
We've heard this before
Sony has long been Apple's primary supplier of image sensors for the iPhone, but that arrangement could change with the iPhone 18. A year ago, Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple may turn to Samsung, which is developing a new three-layer stacked image sensor specifically for Apple.
This design separates the light-capturing photodiode layer from the processing layer, allowing faster image capture and better performance, particularly in low-light conditions, along with improved dynamic range and color accuracy.
The iPhone 17 Pro saw a generous hardware upgrade on the camera front, so I'm really curious about this new Samsung-made sensor in the iPhone 18.
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