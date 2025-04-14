Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Shocker! Samsung slams the brakes on One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S24 in a person's hand.
It appears Samsung has halted the One UI 7 push for Galaxy S24 phones.

After months and months of delays and plenty of annoyance to Samsung fans, Samsung finally started releasing its Android 15-based One UI 7 to supported phones, including the Galaxy S24 series. Now, however, Galaxy S24 series owners may be in for a shock, at least in Europe and Korea... as it seems the One UI 7 update has been pulled off the air.

The One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still online on Samsung's servers, but the update for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus appears to be gone.

In the meantime, reputable tipster IceUniverse has chimed in with what could be the potential reason for the One UI 7 update to be removed from Samsung's servers. The tipster claims that an unexpected bug that is causing some Galaxy devices to not be able to be unlocked normally has made Samsung take dramatic measures.

IceUniverse says the bug was found during the update in Korea and its discovery has reportedly halted the push of the update globally. According to the tipster, the bug with unlocking the phone doesn't occur in all cases, but apparently, it occurs enough for Samsung to slam the breaks.

The Galaxy S24 phones were on One UI 7's beta program for months, and initially, One UI 7 was delayed, despite the Galaxy S25 series arriving with the new software out of the box. It is not known at this time how quickly Samsung will resolve the bug on the S24 series. It also seems the One UI 7 update has also been removed for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6: it's not clear if the same bug is responsible for that, but it's quite likely.

This is frankly somewhat of a huge blunder given how long Galaxy S24 and other phone owners have been waiting to get a taste of Android 15. An unlocking bug seems a pretty big deal though, as if you can't unlock your phone, you basically can't do anything with it.

It seems to be the year of software struggle, at least for the big players on the market: Samsung and Apple. Apple has not had real delays with iOS versions, but it's failed to provide the promised Siri features to iPhone users, which is a pretty big deal. Nonetheless, I do hope the situation gets fixed quickly for Samsung so S24 owners can enjoy the new software sooner rather than later.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Samsung ends software support for one of its most unpopular flagships
Samsung ends software support for one of its most unpopular flagships

Latest News

Long texters are in for a treat as Google Messages prepares a generous update
Long texters are in for a treat as Google Messages prepares a generous update
Here we go again! Tariff exclusion for smartphones is only temporary says Commerce Secretary
Here we go again! Tariff exclusion for smartphones is only temporary says Commerce Secretary
Apple Intelligence is coming for your wrist this WWDC
Apple Intelligence is coming for your wrist this WWDC
T-Mobile may raise your prices without notifying you
T-Mobile may raise your prices without notifying you
Samsung’s next big thing likely won’t be a hit
Samsung’s next big thing likely won’t be a hit
Report claims the next iPad update might be the closest we’ll ever get to a touchscreen MacBook
Report claims the next iPad update might be the closest we’ll ever get to a touchscreen MacBook
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless