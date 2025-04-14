Shocker! Samsung slams the brakes on One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6
It appears Samsung has halted the One UI 7 push for Galaxy S24 phones.
After months and months of delays and plenty of annoyance to Samsung fans, Samsung finally started releasing its Android 15-based One UI 7 to supported phones, including the Galaxy S24 series. Now, however, Galaxy S24 series owners may be in for a shock, at least in Europe and Korea... as it seems the One UI 7 update has been pulled off the air.
In the meantime, reputable tipster IceUniverse has chimed in with what could be the potential reason for the One UI 7 update to be removed from Samsung's servers. The tipster claims that an unexpected bug that is causing some Galaxy devices to not be able to be unlocked normally has made Samsung take dramatic measures.
The Galaxy S24 phones were on One UI 7's beta program for months, and initially, One UI 7 was delayed, despite the Galaxy S25 series arriving with the new software out of the box. It is not known at this time how quickly Samsung will resolve the bug on the S24 series. It also seems the One UI 7 update has also been removed for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6: it's not clear if the same bug is responsible for that, but it's quite likely.
This is frankly somewhat of a huge blunder given how long Galaxy S24 and other phone owners have been waiting to get a taste of Android 15. An unlocking bug seems a pretty big deal though, as if you can't unlock your phone, you basically can't do anything with it.
It seems to be the year of software struggle, at least for the big players on the market: Samsung and Apple. Apple has not had real delays with iOS versions, but it's failed to provide the promised Siri features to iPhone users, which is a pretty big deal. Nonetheless, I do hope the situation gets fixed quickly for Samsung so S24 owners can enjoy the new software sooner rather than later.
The One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still online on Samsung's servers, but the update for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus appears to be gone.
IceUniverse says the bug was found during the update in Korea and its discovery has reportedly halted the push of the update globally. According to the tipster, the bug with unlocking the phone doesn't occur in all cases, but apparently, it occurs enough for Samsung to slam the breaks.
