Two more phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 are coming, probably way cheaper than the OnePlus 15R
These are the iQOO Z11 Turbo and the Realme Neo 8, both expected in January 2026.
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If you want a flagship-level Android experience, but you don't feel like paying for the maxed-out Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, what do you do? Well, you go to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: it's a mighty good chipset, and it's found in the recently unveiled OnePlus 15R, for example.
You start looking elsewhere, probably in the direction of these two phones: the iQOO Z11 Turbo and the Realme Neo 8.
This one could be released outside China as the iQOO Neo 11, but in its homeland, it'll apparently keep the Z11 Turbo moniker.
There's a Christmas teaser of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, and the phone itself is expected in January in China.
As far as screen size goes, this won't be a compact phone, though it won't be a massive one, too: rumors call for a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED flat display. Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is expected to be installed. Outside, it's all about a metal frame and a glass rear, plus: the corners are smooth and rounded. Yes, someone could say that it looks like an iPhone, but the majority of handsets these days are guilty as charged, too.
The battery is expected to be huge at ~7,600 mAh capacity: I personally love how fast we entered the 7,000 mAh+ realm. Now if only the big companies decided to join the party…
This one is expected to cost about $360 (when directly converted), but the global variant – if such a thing exists – will surely be pricier. That being said, it should be cheaper than the $700 OnePlus 15R.
The Realme Neo 8 is also expected in China in January 2026. So far, nothing is official about it, but reports speak of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with a flat Samsung AMOLED LTPS display offering 1.5K resolution, along with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
Battery capacity is another defining element, with leaks suggesting a single-cell unit of roughly 8,000mAh, representing a notable advantage over the majority of phones today.
Its predecessor started at ~$350 last year, so even if there's a price increase slammed on the Neo 8, it should be cheaper than the OnePlus 15R.
The OnePlus 15R, however, arrived with a $100 price hike, starting at $699 – and if you don't want to pay such an amount of money (for a phone that lacks a dedicated telephoto camera) – well, what then?!
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The iQOO Z11 Turbo
This one could be released outside China as the iQOO Neo 11, but in its homeland, it'll apparently keep the Z11 Turbo moniker.
First look of the iQOO Z11 Turbo is out, and the smartphone is expected to launch next month in China.— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 25, 2025
It features a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED flat display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The device comes with a metal frame and glass back, along with… pic.twitter.com/366Ofu5v9p
There's a Christmas teaser of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, and the phone itself is expected in January in China.
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The main camera is rumored to pack a 200 MP sensor, the secondary – an 8 MP sensor, and the selfie – a 32 MP sensor, but no further details are available at this moment.
The battery is expected to be huge at ~7,600 mAh capacity: I personally love how fast we entered the 7,000 mAh+ realm. Now if only the big companies decided to join the party…
This one is expected to cost about $360 (when directly converted), but the global variant – if such a thing exists – will surely be pricier. That being said, it should be cheaper than the $700 OnePlus 15R.
The Realme Neo 8
The Realme Neo 7 for reference. | Image by Realme
The Realme Neo 8 is also expected in China in January 2026. So far, nothing is official about it, but reports speak of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with a flat Samsung AMOLED LTPS display offering 1.5K resolution, along with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
Battery capacity is another defining element, with leaks suggesting a single-cell unit of roughly 8,000mAh, representing a notable advantage over the majority of phones today.
The Realme Neo 8 is also said to feature a metal frame and glass back, complemented by IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. Beyond the standard model, Realme is expected to broaden the lineup with additional variants such as the Neo 8 Turbo, the Dimensity 8500-based Neo 8 SE, and the Neo 8x, all of which are reportedly planned for release in the first half of 2026.
Its predecessor started at ~$350 last year, so even if there's a price increase slammed on the Neo 8, it should be cheaper than the OnePlus 15R.
Which one is the one for you?
The iQOO Z11 Turbo.
45.78%
The Realme Neo 8.
33.73%
They kind of look the same.
20.48%
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