Two more phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 are coming, probably way cheaper than the OnePlus 15R

First look of the iQOO Z11 Turbo is out, and the smartphone is expected to launch next month in China.



It features a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED flat display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The device comes with a metal frame and glass back, along with… pic.twitter.com/366Ofu5v9p