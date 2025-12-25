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Samsung cleverly upgrades the Reminder app, making it cooler and more practical

Here's the Early Alert option!

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Samsung owners will soon take advantage of something that'll help them not forget important things. Samsung has quietly added a new scheduling layer to its Reminder app.

The Early Alert feature



Samsung is rolling out an update to its Reminder app for Galaxy smartphones, introducing a feature called Early Alert. This will provide advance notifications that sit alongside standard reminders, rather than replacing them.

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The update carries version number 12.7.05.37 and currently appears to be limited to devices running One UI 8.5, so Galaxy S25 owners will enjoy it first.

Traditionally, the Reminder app only allowed users to set a single notification tied directly to the date and time of an event. With the new update, Samsung is expanding that workflow. When creating or editing a reminder, the app now prompts users to configure an additional alert that triggers ahead of the main reminder.

The Early Alert system offers three preset options: one day before, one week before, and a custom option. The custom setting allows users to choose any date and time prior to the scheduled reminder. Both alerts then coexist, giving users advance notice and a final prompt at the scheduled time.

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How often do you set a reminder... for the reminder?
Almost all the time!
34.48%
Occasionally.
37.93%
I've done it once or twice.
12.07%
I've never done it.
15.52%
58 Votes

An improvement!


This update makes reminders far more practical for tasks that actually need planning. Things like paying bills, getting ready for appointments, or organizing travel usually take more than one step, and a single alert at the deadline often comes too late to do anything useful.

Having advance notice means there's time to prepare, fix issues, or gather what's needed instead of scrambling when the reminder finally pops up.

This also reduces the need to manually create duplicate reminders for the same task, which has long been a workaround for some people.

It's practical


Early Alert is very useful for medical appointments, too. It lets people stay ahead of tasks without filling the Reminder app with duplicate entries for the same thing. Over time, this kind of setup could become a must-have for anyone who uses their phone as a daily organizer, especially if Samsung rolls it out more widely.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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