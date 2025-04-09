Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

After releasing buggy iOS 18.4, Apple hopes to exterminate the annoying pests with iOS 18.4.1

iOS 18 promotional image shows how different apps appear on iOS 18.
On the last day of March, Apple released iOS 18.4 and the update brought some bugs to iPhone users who installed it. That is why new reports indicate that the tech giant is in the process of testing iOS 18.4.1, a "point update" that brings a minor or incremental change to the original version. There are iPhone users who are hoping that the update will address certain issues that have been discovered with the iOS 18.4 release which included changes to CarPlay, added new emoji, and the Priority Notifications feature.

Users on social media say that iOS 18.4 has caused the battery on their iPhones to drain too quickly. Most complaints say that iOS 18.4 drains their iPhone battery even faster than iOS 18.3.2 did. Another issue takes the battery life indicator and has it drop to 1% no matter what the previous number was, and then shows once again the real remaining percentage of battery life. Units running iOS 18.4 are also lagging, background apps are not staying on, and some apps are opening on their own

Considering that the update adds new features to CarPlay, it is somewhat ironic that the new iOS build generates some complaints from iPhone users who say that they can't use CarPlay at all after downloading the update. Others complain that their iPhone has been like a heating pad on maximum heat ever since iOS 18.4 was installed.

Let's play iOS 18.4 Bug Bingo. How many of these issues do you have on your iPhone after you updated it to the aforementioned build?

  • Battery drains too fast.
  • Photos don't delete.
  • Apps open on their own and shut down in the background too quickly.
  • The iPhone gets too hot.
  • Apps take longer to load.
  • Voice memos stop recording.

Another issue that several are mentioning online is the effect on the Spotify streaming music app that iOS 18.4 has. Anecdotal reports say that Spotify freezes when streaming music on iOS 18.4. With all of these bugs, iPhone users can't wait until iOS 18.4.1 is released which could exterminate these bugs. The release of this update could come at any time.

Next month, Apple is expected to drop iOS 18.5. The beta version iOS 18.5 has already been made available to iPhone users and the changes included with the software are very minor indeed.
