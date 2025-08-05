Pixel 10 users might score Google’s $240 AI upgrade for free
Google wants you to try AI Pro, and it might use the Pixel 10 to make you care.
Google appears to be gearing up to make its Pixel 10 phones more appealing with the help of AI Pro, the company’s $19.99/month subscription tier for Gemini. And now, new evidence suggests that Pixel 10 buyers could get a free trial of the plan out of the box.
Pixel 10 users may get premium Gemini access
Pixel 10 users may score a Google AI Pro trial. | Image credit — Google
This claim comes from a recent APK teardown by Android Authority, which uncovered strings of code in Google app v16.30.59 indicating that Pixel 10 series devices are eligible for a Google AI Pro trial.
While the trial duration isn’t confirmed, the code aligns with similar perks offered to Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 buyers, who received six months of AI Pro and 2 TB of cloud storage for free.
APK teardowns often reveal features under development that may change or never release.
As for the Pixel 10 itself, it’s shaping up to be Google’s most powerful phone yet, expected to feature:
Pricing is expected to remain the same, with the Pixel 10 Pro reportedly starting at $999, and the base model retaining its predecessor’s price of $799.
Historically, Pixel 9 Pro users received a full year of free access, while the base Pixel 9 got six months. If Google follows a similar pattern, Pixel 10 Pro buyers may receive the longer trial, while base Pixel 10 model owners get a shorter one. Either way, users could be saving up to $240 in subscription value.
APK teardowns often reveal features under development that may change or never release.
AI Pro plan offers deeper Gemini integration
Google’s AI Pro plan unlocks more advanced Gemini features, including extended context windows, priority access to newer models, and enhanced AI tools. And while some Gemini features are expected to run fully on-device — thanks to the Tensor G5 chip — others may require cloud-based processing tied to AI Pro.
This move fits Google’s strategy to push AI deeper into its ecosystem, but to convince users to subscribe, the company likely needs to let them try the experience first, especially when it's tied to its flagship Pixel phones.
Pixel 10 reveal set for August 20
Google has officially confirmed that its Pixel event will be held on August 20, where it will unveil the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel Watch 4, and the Pixel Buds 2a. That said, a report from today states that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a might be delayed until October.
As for the Pixel 10 itself, it’s shaping up to be Google’s most powerful phone yet, expected to feature:
- Tensor G5, Google’s first truly custom SoC; built on TSMC’s 3nm process
- Up to 16 GB RAM
- Storage options from 256 GB to 1 TB
- A 4,870 mAh battery
- Qi2 magnetic charging and a new PixelSnap accessory ecosystem
Pricing is expected to remain the same, with the Pixel 10 Pro reportedly starting at $999, and the base model retaining its predecessor’s price of $799.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: