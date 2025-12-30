The five mobile tech announcements I can’t wait for in 2026
After a quiet year, the next wave of mobile tech finally feels exciting again.
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This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
After a surprisingly boring 2025, next year seems to carry a lot more potential for exciting announcements and innovations in mobile tech. Some companies are rumored to announce brand-new and long-awaited products, while others are returning to older ideas with revitalized ambition.
Apple has kept us waiting for its first foldable phone for years, but all rumors and leaks point to 2026 as the year we finally see the company enter the market. The first foldable iPhone is rumored to arrive as part of the iPhone 18 series, using a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.
Leaks suggest Apple’s approach will be rather conservative by prioritizing reliability, familiar software behavior, and proven hardware choices over experimental designs or new features. The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a roughly 7.8-inch inner screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, closer to an iPad mini than a stretched phone. Apple reportedly prioritized minimizing the crease, using ultra-thin glass, a custom Samsung display process, and a liquid-metal hinge designed to be durable and rigid.
Google recently came out and announced that it is returning to its augmented reality ambitions, with Android XR glasses expected in 2026.
Unlike earlier AR attempts, these monocular Android XR glasses will use a single microLED display embedded into the lens, capable of showing crisp, phone-like visuals in your field of vision. During demos, Google showed floating UI elements for music playback, video calls, navigation, and image generation, all driven by the most powerful virtual assistant on the market — Gemini.
The biggest advantage Google has is software. Android apps will work on the XR glasses from day one, meaning notifications, media controls, and navigation won’t require developers to start from scratch.
Samsung has already announced the Galaxy Z TriFold and released it in South Korea, but its wider rollout into the States is expected sometime in Q1 2026. This is Samsung’s boldest foldable yet and a clear signal that the company sees foldables as more than just phones.
The TriFold unfolds into a 10-inch AMOLED display, capable of running three full apps side by side. It borrows familiar hardware from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including the cameras and chipset, but adds a larger 5,600mAh battery and standalone Samsung DeX support, turning it into a portable productivity machine.
Alongside the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, the Galaxy Z Trifold is the pinnacle of what can be achieved with this form factor. With an estimated $2,500 price tag, it’s undeniably a niche product, but even if most people never buy a TriFold, the ideas behind it will shape future foldables.
Smart rings are probably the most underrated mobile tech products on the market right now, and Oura — the leader in this segment — is under more pressure than ever to stay ahead. That’s why early signs around the Oura Ring 5 are intriguing to say the least.
What I’d really like to see, however, is a charging case. One of the biggest downsides of the Oura Ring is how easy it is to end up with gaps in your data when the battery runs out at the wrong time. A small, travel-friendly case would let you top it up on the go, instead of having to leave it behind or wait around for it to charge.
Of course, Motorola doesn’t need to dethrone Samsung overnight. It just needs to offer a compelling alternative, which is something Motorola has shown to be capable of.
Those were the announcements I am most excited to see in 2026, but what are your most anticipated tech products next year? Let me know in the comments!
It looks like 2026 might be the year when foldable phones start to dominate the market, becoming more mainstream than ever with new expected entries from Apple, Samsung, and Motorola. Wearables are getting smarter, while augmented reality is finally starting to gain some traction.
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Enough teasing, though: these are the five tech announcements I’m most excited about heading into 2026.
Apple’s foldable iPhone
Image credit — Fpt
Apple has kept us waiting for its first foldable phone for years, but all rumors and leaks point to 2026 as the year we finally see the company enter the market. The first foldable iPhone is rumored to arrive as part of the iPhone 18 series, using a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.
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Since it is a first-edition product, however, it will likely come with plenty of compromises. Face ID may be dropped in favor of a Touch ID side button to free up space inside the body, and pricing is expected to land well above $2,000. But Apple doesn’t need this phone to sell in massive numbers. If it delivers a polished experience, it could lay the foundations for a successful foldable iPhone lineup in the future.
Google’s Android XR glasses finally feel usable
Image credit — Google
Google recently came out and announced that it is returning to its augmented reality ambitions, with Android XR glasses expected in 2026.
Unlike earlier AR attempts, these monocular Android XR glasses will use a single microLED display embedded into the lens, capable of showing crisp, phone-like visuals in your field of vision. During demos, Google showed floating UI elements for music playback, video calls, navigation, and image generation, all driven by the most powerful virtual assistant on the market — Gemini.
The biggest advantage Google has is software. Android apps will work on the XR glasses from day one, meaning notifications, media controls, and navigation won’t require developers to start from scratch.
Screen-less AI glasses will arrive first, but it’s the display-equipped version that feels like a turning point in the world of wearable tech. This is the closest Google has come to delivering AR that feels natural, useful, and comfortable.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold shows where foldables are heading
Image credit — Samsung
Samsung has already announced the Galaxy Z TriFold and released it in South Korea, but its wider rollout into the States is expected sometime in Q1 2026. This is Samsung’s boldest foldable yet and a clear signal that the company sees foldables as more than just phones.
The TriFold unfolds into a 10-inch AMOLED display, capable of running three full apps side by side. It borrows familiar hardware from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including the cameras and chipset, but adds a larger 5,600mAh battery and standalone Samsung DeX support, turning it into a portable productivity machine.
Alongside the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, the Galaxy Z Trifold is the pinnacle of what can be achieved with this form factor. With an estimated $2,500 price tag, it’s undeniably a niche product, but even if most people never buy a TriFold, the ideas behind it will shape future foldables.
Oura Ring 5 could push smart rings into a new phase
Image credit — Oura
Smart rings are probably the most underrated mobile tech products on the market right now, and Oura — the leader in this segment — is under more pressure than ever to stay ahead. That’s why early signs around the Oura Ring 5 are intriguing to say the least.
Patent filings point to features like snoring detection using a built-in microphone, a more adaptable internal fit to improve comfort and accuracy, and a Whoop-style charging solution that reduces charging times. Instead of chasing more workout tracking, Oura seems focused on doubling down on sleep, recovery, and long-term health insights, the latter of which is without a doubt the future of wearables.
What I’d really like to see, however, is a charging case. One of the biggest downsides of the Oura Ring is how easy it is to end up with gaps in your data when the battery runs out at the wrong time. A small, travel-friendly case would let you top it up on the go, instead of having to leave it behind or wait around for it to charge.
Motorola’s first book-style foldable could shake things up
Motorola has already proven it understands foldables with its Razr lineup — the Motorola Razr Ultra was the best flip phone we tested in 2025. But teasers tied to Lenovo Tech World strongly suggest the company is preparing to unveil its first book-style foldable, aimed directly at devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Umm, Hello Moto. What are you hinting at exactly? *cough*Moto- Fold? The company's CES invite gives major hints for a book-style design!https://t.co/jdfbdnDAIu pic.twitter.com/EgYG5lX1hh— Android Central (@androidcentral) December 9, 2025
Details are still very scarce, but it seems Motorola is taking the large foldable category seriously, and its timing may be perfect. Book-style foldables are finally maturing, but the market is still open enough for a late entrant to make an impact. Earlier I said how 2026 might be the year for foldables, and I wasn’t saying it lightly. The Motorola Razr Fold (or however it ends up being called) will come in the same year Apple is launching its own first foldable phone, and in a segment that’s currently dominated by Samsung.
Of course, Motorola doesn’t need to dethrone Samsung overnight. It just needs to offer a compelling alternative, which is something Motorola has shown to be capable of.
That’s it, what are yours?
Those were the announcements I am most excited to see in 2026, but what are your most anticipated tech products next year? Let me know in the comments!
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