OnePlus is finally releasing Android 16 this month, but is your device going to get it?

OnePlus has officially announced the release of OxygenOS 16, but there’s no official device list yet.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates OnePlus
OnePlus is finally releasing Android 16 this month, but is your device going to get it?
Android 16 has been out for a few months, but only a few brands have released their iterations yet. Thankfully, OnePlus has announced it is joining the party with the release of OxygenOS 16.

OxygenOS 16 is launching on October 16 with a focus on AI


After teasing it last week, OnePlus has now officially announced the October 16 release of OxygenOS 16. The only certain thing about the company’s Android 16-based software is that it will focus on AI-based features.


OnePlus has previously confirmed that its Mind Space app and Google’s Gemini AI will be able to work together. That suggests a deeper integration of Gemini throughout OxygenOS 16, which is also hinted at by the “Intelligently Yours” tagline in the promotional image.

Is your OnePlus device getting the update?



OnePlus hasn’t released an official list of devices that will receive OxygenOS 16, but one fan of the company has created a list of the eligible devices that are most likely to be updated. Those include the following models:


Of course, the OxygenOS 16 will be available on the upcoming OnePlus 15. The company’s flagship is expected to launch in China this month and is rumored to debut globally in November.

What’s also unclear is how OnePlus will approach the OxygenOS 16 rollout. Samsung released OneUI 8 first on the Galaxy S25, gradually updating its older devices. Just like every other Apple update, iOS 26 launched on all supported devices on the same day.

Better late than never


OnePlus is relatively slow to launch Android 16, but I hope the company uses the chance to catch up. If it follows Apple’s example and launches the update simultaneously across all supported devices, I’d consider it a win.

OnePlus is finally releasing Android 16 this month, but is your device going to get it?

COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

OnePlus is finally releasing Android 16 this month, but is your device going to get it?

by Ilia Temelkov

Samsung’s One UI 8 update for Galaxy S22 is here, and it brings almost nothing

by Ilia Temelkov • 2

Leak reveals OnePlus 15 global debut date, and it's right around the corner

by Iskra Petrova • 1
Start Discussion View All

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless