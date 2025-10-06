OnePlus is finally releasing Android 16 this month, but is your device going to get it?
OxygenOS 16 is launching on October 16 with a focus on AI
After teasing it last week, OnePlus has now officially announced the October 16 release of OxygenOS 16. The only certain thing about the company’s Android 16-based software is that it will focus on AI-based features.
Smarter than you think.— OnePlus (@oneplus) October 6, 2025
Yours to experience from October 16. #OxygenOS16 pic.twitter.com/mwIzJncVzo
OnePlus has previously confirmed that its Mind Space app and Google’s Gemini AI will be able to work together. That suggests a deeper integration of Gemini throughout OxygenOS 16, which is also hinted at by the “Intelligently Yours” tagline in the promotional image.
Is your OnePlus device getting the update?
OnePlus 15 is launching with OxygenOS 16 pre-installed. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
OnePlus hasn’t released an official list of devices that will receive OxygenOS 16, but one fan of the company has created a list of the eligible devices that are most likely to be updated. Those include the following models:
- OnePlus 13, 13R, 13s
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus 12, 12R
- OnePlus 11, 11R
- OnePlus Nord 3, Nord 4, Nord 5
- OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite, Nord CE 5
- OnePlus Pad, Pad 2, Pad 3
Of course, the OxygenOS 16 will be available on the upcoming OnePlus 15. The company’s flagship is expected to launch in China this month and is rumored to debut globally in November.
What’s also unclear is how OnePlus will approach the OxygenOS 16 rollout. Samsung released OneUI 8 first on the Galaxy S25, gradually updating its older devices. Just like every other Apple update, iOS 26 launched on all supported devices on the same day.
Better late than never
OnePlus is relatively slow to launch Android 16, but I hope the company uses the chance to catch up. If it follows Apple’s example and launches the update simultaneously across all supported devices, I’d consider it a win.
