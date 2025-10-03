Leak reveals OnePlus 15 global debut date, and it's right around the corner

OnePlus 15 global launch event date leaks

A force of nature. #OnePlus15 in Sand Storm. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ML16CSMwvo — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 30, 2025



OnePlus 15 launching globally soon, to rival Galaxy S25, S26 and iPhone 17

To me, it feels like the OnePlus 15 will be one serious upgrade. I like how it seems the mobile tech market is slowly getting out of the boring little tweaks to phones and companies are finally starting to work to bring something new to the table. And I'm all here for it!



