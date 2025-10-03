Leak reveals OnePlus 15 global debut date, and it's right around the corner
A fresh report suggests OnePlus will hold its global launch event in November, following the China unveiling.
OnePlus has been building hype recently about its upcoming and built-to-last OnePlus 15 flagship. Now, a new rumor details when the global launch of the phone may happen.
A report from 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, claims that the OnePlus 15 will make its international debut on November 13. Reportedly, there will be a global launch event to introduce the device.
OnePlus has already showcased the OnePlus 15 in a gorgeous Sand Storm color and has confirmed it will launch with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which is the successor of the 8 Elite.
The OnePlus 15 will be one durable phone, made using aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal. According to OnePlus, that material is 134% harder than titanium and 223% harder than stainless steel.
Rumor has it that the OnePlus 15 will come with a huge 7,000mAh battery and super-fast 120W charging. Reportedly, it will rock 16 gigs of RAM, a big 6.78-inch OLED screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate, and 50W wireless charging. All of these top-notch specs place it in the realm of one of the highly anticipated flagship phones of the year.
If indeed the rumors are accurate, OnePlus is going to hold an official unveiling event for the global audience on November 13. We will know more about this phone when it launches in China earlier, anyway.
OnePlus 15 global launch event date leaks
A report from 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, claims that the OnePlus 15 will make its international debut on November 13. Reportedly, there will be a global launch event to introduce the device.
Before that global launch, though, the phone is expected to be launched in China. Potentially, at least judging by hints in OnePlus' teasers, that date could very well be on October 27.
A force of nature. #OnePlus15 in Sand Storm. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ML16CSMwvo— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 30, 2025
OnePlus has already showcased the OnePlus 15 in a gorgeous Sand Storm color and has confirmed it will launch with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which is the successor of the 8 Elite.
OnePlus 15 launching globally soon, to rival Galaxy S25, S26 and iPhone 17
The OnePlus 15 is a serious competitor to the Galaxy S25 (and even S26 next year) and the newly introduced iPhone 17 series.
The OnePlus 15 will be one durable phone, made using aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal. According to OnePlus, that material is 134% harder than titanium and 223% harder than stainless steel.
Rumor has it that the OnePlus 15 will come with a huge 7,000mAh battery and super-fast 120W charging. Reportedly, it will rock 16 gigs of RAM, a big 6.78-inch OLED screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate, and 50W wireless charging. All of these top-notch specs place it in the realm of one of the highly anticipated flagship phones of the year.
Stay tuned, the OnePlus 15 is coming soon
If indeed the rumors are accurate, OnePlus is going to hold an official unveiling event for the global audience on November 13. We will know more about this phone when it launches in China earlier, anyway.
To me, it feels like the OnePlus 15 will be one serious upgrade. I like how it seems the mobile tech market is slowly getting out of the boring little tweaks to phones and companies are finally starting to work to bring something new to the table. And I'm all here for it!
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: