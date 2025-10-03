Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Leak reveals OnePlus 15 global debut date, and it's right around the corner

A fresh report suggests OnePlus will hold its global launch event in November, following the China unveiling.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
OnePlus
Leak reveals OnePlus 15 global debut date, and it's right around the corner
OnePlus has been building hype recently about its upcoming and built-to-last OnePlus 15 flagship. Now, a new rumor details when the global launch of the phone may happen. 

OnePlus 15 global launch event date leaks 


A report from 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, claims that the OnePlus 15 will make its international debut on November 13. Reportedly, there will be a global launch event to introduce the device. 

Before that global launch, though, the phone is expected to be launched in China. Potentially, at least judging by hints in OnePlus' teasers, that date could very well be on October 27.



OnePlus has already showcased the OnePlus 15 in a gorgeous Sand Storm color and has confirmed it will launch with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which is the successor of the 8 Elite. 

OnePlus 15 launching globally soon, to rival Galaxy S25, S26 and iPhone 17 


The OnePlus 15 is a serious competitor to the Galaxy S25 (and even S26 next year) and the newly introduced iPhone 17 series. 

Are you excited about the OnePlus 15?

Vote View Result

The OnePlus 15 will be one durable phone, made using aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal. According to OnePlus, that material is 134% harder than titanium and 223% harder than stainless steel. 

Rumor has it that the OnePlus 15 will come with a huge 7,000mAh battery and super-fast 120W charging. Reportedly, it will rock 16 gigs of RAM, a big 6.78-inch OLED screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate, and 50W wireless charging. All of these top-notch specs place it in the realm of one of the highly anticipated flagship phones of the year. 

Stay tuned, the OnePlus 15 is coming soon


If indeed the rumors are accurate, OnePlus is going to hold an official unveiling event for the global audience on November 13. We will know more about this phone when it launches in China earlier, anyway. 

To me, it feels like the OnePlus 15 will be one serious upgrade. I like how it seems the mobile tech market is slowly getting out of the boring little tweaks to phones and companies are finally starting to work to bring something new to the table. And I'm all here for it!

Recommended Stories

Leak reveals OnePlus 15 global debut date, and it&#039;s right around the corner

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Review: Big screen, big letdowns

by Peter Kostadinov • 3

Our poll results show 56% of you see real value in Xiaomi 17 Pro’s rear screen

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Apple explains why iMessage may fail to activate on iOS 26, and how to fix it

by Iskra Petrova • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless