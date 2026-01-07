At $251 off, the Pixel 9 returns to the spotlight with a much more affordable price
You can currently get one for less than $549, which is a steal for all the value it brings to the table!
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$150 discount on the Pixel 10, dropping it below $650. But while this is a pretty generous deal, I believe those looking to save more will likely be interested in the $251 price cut a third-party seller on Amazon is offering on the Pixel 9 instead.I recently shared that Amazon is currently offering a solid
Thanks to this sweet markdown, shoppers can nab the 128GB model for just south of $549, turning this capable phone into a no-brainer if you’re after performance, a gorgeous display, and great cameras without breaking the bank.
Yes, I agree that it’s an older model, but the Tensor G4 SoC and 12GB of RAM on board still deliver up-to-par performance. The phone can easily handle most tasks and games without breaking a sweat, all while day-to-day activities like web browsing and video streaming are basically effortless.
All in all, I think the Pixel 9 is a real treat right now, given that it was once one of Google’s high-end models and remains incredibly capable. Plus, while the deal comes from a third-party seller, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed. That’s why you shouldn't miss out—act fast and snag a brand-new Pixel 9 for $251 off while you still can!
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Thanks to this sweet markdown, shoppers can nab the 128GB model for just south of $549, turning this capable phone into a no-brainer if you’re after performance, a gorgeous display, and great cameras without breaking the bank.
Yes, I agree that it’s an older model, but the Tensor G4 SoC and 12GB of RAM on board still deliver up-to-par performance. The phone can easily handle most tasks and games without breaking a sweat, all while day-to-day activities like web browsing and video streaming are basically effortless.
Speaking of streaming, the 6.3-inch OLED display packs a 2424 x 1080 resolution and supports HDR, ensuring you’ll enjoy stunning visuals while watching YouTube videos on the go. And since we’re talking about a Pixel phone, its 50MP main camera and 10.5MP selfie snapper will let you capture breathtaking photos with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the 4,700 mAh battery on deck provides reliable all-day battery life.
All in all, I think the Pixel 9 is a real treat right now, given that it was once one of Google’s high-end models and remains incredibly capable. Plus, while the deal comes from a third-party seller, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed. That’s why you shouldn't miss out—act fast and snag a brand-new Pixel 9 for $251 off while you still can!
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