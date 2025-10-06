OnePlus 15 shows off more of its new look in new teasers
The flagship is launching soon, and OnePlus is building up the hype.
The OnePlus 15 is almost here – and OnePlus clearly wants to make sure no one forgets it. The company has been teasing its next flagship for a while, and now, as we get closer to launch, it’s dropped even more promo shots showing off the new design.
What’s more interesting is that the global launch might happen on November 13, which is way earlier than usual for OnePlus. Typically, the brand launches globally a few months after the China release – for instance, the OnePlus 13 dropped in October 2024 in China and only went global in January 2025, right before Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup.
This time, though, OnePlus seems to be changing its playbook. Instead of going head-to-head with Samsung, the company appears to be positioning the OnePlus 15 between the iPhone 17 series launch and the upcoming Galaxy S26. That’s a smart move – it gives OnePlus a window to grab attention from users shopping between those two heavyweights.
OnePlus 15 in Sand Storm: a closer look at the hero color
The latest teasers again focus on one particular color – Sand Storm – which looks to be the standout option for the series. The phone features a metal body treated with aerospace-grade micro arc oxidation.
In simple terms, that is a high-end coating that gives the metal a ceramic-like feel and extra durability. It’s the kind of finish you’d expect on aircraft or industrial gear, designed to resist scratches and scuffs from daily use.
OnePlus shared official product images of the OnePlus 15 on its Weibo account. | Image credit – OnePlus
From the new images, we can see that the OnePlus 15 takes a different design route compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 (yep, the company skipped “14”). The biggest change is the new rectangular camera island on the back, bringing it more in line with other recent OnePlus designs like the OnePlus 13T.
So far, OnePlus has only shown off the Sand Storm version, but we expect it in Purple, Black, and Titanium as well. However, there’s still no official word on the full list of colors that’ll be available at launch.
Launch timeline: much earlier than usual
When OnePlus starts dropping teasers like this, it usually means one thing – the launch is near. Based on past leaks and hints, the China debut is expected on October 27, though that is yet to be officially confirmed.
What’s more interesting is that the global launch might happen on November 13, which is way earlier than usual for OnePlus. Typically, the brand launches globally a few months after the China release – for instance, the OnePlus 13 dropped in October 2024 in China and only went global in January 2025, right before Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup.
This time, though, OnePlus seems to be changing its playbook. Instead of going head-to-head with Samsung, the company appears to be positioning the OnePlus 15 between the iPhone 17 series launch and the upcoming Galaxy S26. That’s a smart move – it gives OnePlus a window to grab attention from users shopping between those two heavyweights.
It is not all about the looks
The OnePlus 15 sounds like a serious upgrade over the OnePlus 13. It’s rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and to pack at least 12 GB of RAM. Battery life should get a big boost too, with leaks pointing to a 7,300mAh battery supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.
Camera-wise, expect a triple 50 MP setup on the back. The display might get a small tweak as well – a 6.78-inch panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for smooth scrolling and gaming.
