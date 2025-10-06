Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Trending:
October Prime Day is coming up!
Upcoming event
October Prime Day is coming up!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Big Deal Days brings epic deals on top phones, tablets, and more

OnePlus 15 shows off more of its new look in new teasers

The flagship is launching soon, and OnePlus is building up the hype.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android OnePlus
An image of the upcoming OnePlus 15 smartphone.
The OnePlus 15 is almost here – and OnePlus clearly wants to make sure no one forgets it. The company has been teasing its next flagship for a while, and now, as we get closer to launch, it’s dropped even more promo shots showing off the new design.

OnePlus 15 in Sand Storm: a closer look at the hero color


The latest teasers again focus on one particular color – Sand Storm – which looks to be the standout option for the series. The phone features a metal body treated with aerospace-grade micro arc oxidation.

In simple terms, that is a high-end coating that gives the metal a ceramic-like feel and extra durability. It’s the kind of finish you’d expect on aircraft or industrial gear, designed to resist scratches and scuffs from daily use.

OnePlus shared official product images of the OnePlus 15 on its Weibo account. | Image credit – OnePlus

From the new images, we can see that the OnePlus 15 takes a different design route compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 (yep, the company skipped “14”). The biggest change is the new rectangular camera island on the back, bringing it more in line with other recent OnePlus designs like the OnePlus 13T.

So far, OnePlus has only shown off the Sand Storm version, but we expect it in Purple, Black, and Titanium as well. However, there’s still no official word on the full list of colors that’ll be available at launch.

Launch timeline: much earlier than usual


When OnePlus starts dropping teasers like this, it usually means one thing – the launch is near. Based on past leaks and hints, the China debut is expected on October 27, though that is yet to be officially confirmed.

What’s more interesting is that the global launch might happen on November 13, which is way earlier than usual for OnePlus. Typically, the brand launches globally a few months after the China release – for instance, the OnePlus 13 dropped in October 2024 in China and only went global in January 2025, right before Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup.

This time, though, OnePlus seems to be changing its playbook. Instead of going head-to-head with Samsung, the company appears to be positioning the OnePlus 15 between the iPhone 17 series launch and the upcoming Galaxy S26. That’s a smart move – it gives OnePlus a window to grab attention from users shopping between those two heavyweights.

Recommended Stories

Would you consider buying the OnePlus 15 after seeing its new design?

Vote View Result

It is not all about the looks


The OnePlus 15 sounds like a serious upgrade over the OnePlus 13. It’s rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and to pack at least 12 GB of RAM. Battery life should get a big boost too, with leaks pointing to a 7,300mAh battery supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Camera-wise, expect a triple 50 MP setup on the back. The display might get a small tweak as well – a 6.78-inch panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for smooth scrolling and gaming.


OnePlus 15 shows off more of its new look in new teasers

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile must meet this FCC test by Q1 2026 or return spectrum to the FCC

by Alan Friedman • 2

At $120 off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is just too good to pass up

by Preslav Mladenov • 1

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s replacement is basically etched in stone

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless