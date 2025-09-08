If the latest OnePlus 15 leaks are true, you might get yourself real flagship killer once again
The OnePlus 15 may get a higher zoom telephoto camera and a lower price.
OnePlus has already confirmed that its partnership with Hasselblad is over and it’ll be building its own camera system, but we’re yet to hear more official details about it. Meanwhile, leaks about the OnePlus 15 continue popping up, revealing a mix of good and not-so-good news.
Firstly, OnePlus might be changing its approach with the OnePlus 15 and have a significantly lower price. The information shared by OnePlus Club suggests that the company has cut the most expensive components of the upcoming flagship and is focusing on its performance.
Secondly, the OnePlus 15 zoom camera may have higher zoom, according to a post (source in Chinese) by Digital Chat Station. The leaker claims that the device will feature a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with an 85mm equivalent focal length and an f/2.8 aperture.
In more common terms, the camera may provide between 3.5x and 3.7x optical zoom, which depends on the focal length of the primary shooter. On the OnePlus 13, we had a 23mm primary camera with a 50MP sensor, and a 73mm periscope telephoto camera, which provided triple optical zoom.
However, the OnePlus 13 had a f/2.6 aperture on the periscope zoom camera. If the rumor is true, the OnePlus 15 might have a narrower aperture of f/2.8, which could make low-light zoom photography a little more challenging.
Even if the price of the OnePlus 15 doesn’t drop significantly, the smartphone is shaping up to be an impressive offering. That’s likely to be the first device featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (which may be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5), up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. Along with a 6.78-inch, 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, the device is rumored to get a 7,000 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.
While there’s still speculation about the iPhone 17 series, none of the leaks suggest a price drop. It is very early to talk about the Galaxy S26 series, but it would be a great surprise if Samsung offers it at lower prices than the Galaxy S25. If the new information about the OnePlus 15 is true and valid for the US market, it may be the only flagship smartphone with a lower price than its predecessor.
I won’t hold my breath for a discount on any smartphone, but if OnePlus really changes its strategy, we might see the company returning to its flagship-killer era. Considering how expensive everything has been lately, that has the chance to shake the market up.
It is unclear if that information is a speculation or a leak, but either way, it makes sense. Earlier rumors about the device claimed it would have a slightly smaller display with lower resolution, flat edges, and a higher refresh rate. Moreover, OnePlus won’t need to pay a licensing fee to Hasselblad anymore, which could further lower the production cost of the OnePlus 15.
OnePlus 15 will be priced significantly lower since OnePlus has cut most of the costly components!
OnePlus 15 will be priced significantly lower since OnePlus has cut most of the costly components!

The reason OnePlus 15 is designed as an ultra-performance device is that, among the sub series equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the iQOO 13 was the top seller, surpassing the…
Even if the price of the OnePlus 15 doesn’t drop significantly, the smartphone is shaping up to be an impressive offering. That’s likely to be the first device featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (which may be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5), up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. Along with a 6.78-inch, 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, the device is rumored to get a 7,000 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.
While there’s still speculation about the iPhone 17 series, none of the leaks suggest a price drop. It is very early to talk about the Galaxy S26 series, but it would be a great surprise if Samsung offers it at lower prices than the Galaxy S25. If the new information about the OnePlus 15 is true and valid for the US market, it may be the only flagship smartphone with a lower price than its predecessor.
I won’t hold my breath for a discount on any smartphone, but if OnePlus really changes its strategy, we might see the company returning to its flagship-killer era. Considering how expensive everything has been lately, that has the chance to shake the market up.
