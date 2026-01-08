You might think Asus skipping phones in 2026 is bad – I don’t

ROG Phone 9



Now, it looks like the Zenfone 12 could be the end of the line, at least for now.

But overall, in a market where competitors are constantly redefining what a smartphone can do, Asus has been trailing behind. So if it really does skip a year and shifts its attention elsewhere, that decision actually makes sense to me.CES 2026 is currently taking place in Las Vegas, and Asus is very much present – just not with new phones. Instead, the company showed off a wide range of new products, especially under its ROG brand. While there are no new smartphones, ROG is expanding with fresh laptops, AR glasses, earbuds, and more.One highlight is the partnership with Xreal, which resulted in high-end AR glasses aimed at gamers and power users. Asus also showcased its broader next-generation ROG ecosystem, including laptops, desktops, motherboards, and peripherals.We are talking about things like the world’s first 16-inch dual-screen OLED gaming laptop, along with products such as the ROG Cetra Open Wireless earbuds, designed to deliver immersive sound without completely cutting you off from your surroundings.

Will Asus come back?

ROG Phone 9

So yes, Asus – and especially ROG – is doing just fine in 2026. It’s simply focusing its energy away from smartphones for now.Assuming the rumors are accurate and Asus really skips phone launches in 2026, the big question is what happens next. Personally, I don’t believe this is the end of Asus smartphones.My guess is that 2027 is when the brand returns. I find it hard to imagine Asus fully walking away from mobile. A break could give it time to rethink its strategy and come back with something that actually feels important again.Because lately, most yearly upgrades across the industry have been pretty underwhelming. Many brands are just fine-tuning existing designs instead of introducing real changes. Even the ROG Phone 8 andare so similar that it’s difficult to tell them apart.With a year off, Asus might be able to rediscover its identity and bring back a true wow factor. Personally, I’m hoping that means a return to compact phones with displays under 6 inches – something I genuinely miss. If Asus combines that form factor with flagship-level specs, it could once again become the go-to brand for people who want smaller smartphones without compromises.For now, though, that’s just hope. All that’s left is to wait and see what Asus officially confirms – and whether 2026 really will be a quiet year for its smartphones.