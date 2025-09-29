Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

OnePlus 15 could launch on this date and it might be the toughest flagship you can buy

Latest promotional images suggest late October launch with new Sand Dune color and extreme durability claim.

An image of the new OnePlus 15 in Sand Dune color.
OnePlus 15 is set to arrive in China next month, something the company itself has already teased. But now we might actually know the exact launch date.

October 27 could be the big day


OnePlus has been flooding its Chinese audience with teasers, and the latest ones show off the OnePlus 15 in a new Sand Dune color while also hinting at when it might officially launch.

One of the promo images shows the date October 27 on the phone’s display, which could very well be the launch day. The timing would line up perfectly with OnePlus’ usual playbook – last year’s OnePlus 13 dropped in China on October 31.

One of OnePlus’ latest teasers online clearly shows the date October 27. | Image credit – OnePlus

Another sign that the launch is near: pre-orders for the phone have already gone live in China. And while this is still speculation for now, it feels like OnePlus is getting ready to confirm things very soon.

Design-wise, OnePlus is highlighting the new Sand Dune finish, but I think the real kicker here is the material. The OnePlus 15 is made using aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal. According to the company, it’s 134% harder than titanium, 223% harder than stainless steel, and 344% tougher than anodized aluminum. Those are some wild numbers, and it’s clear OnePlus wants this phone to be seen as one of the toughest flagships on the market.

OnePlus 15 in the new Sand Dune color. | Image credit – OnePlus

The company also shared an unboxing video, and once again, OnePlus is keeping things user-friendly by including a charger and a case in the box – something most brands ditched a long time ago.

Would you buy the OnePlus 15 in the new Sand Dune color?

Vote View Result

Early launch strategy continues


The upcoming OnePlus 15 is expected to ship with both a charger and a case in the box. | Image credit – OnePlus

Launching the OnePlus 15 in October isn’t all that surprising. Last year, OnePlus started pushing its top-tier models earlier than before, and that strategy is sticking around. Dropping the phone this month gives it a shot to go head-to-head with the new Xiaomi 17 series and the iPhone 17 lineup in China.


For the rest of the world, the OnePlus 15 will probably land early next year. The OnePlus 13 got its global launch just before the Galaxy S25 series, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see the 15 follow the same playbook ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy S26.

A strong contender on paper


From what we’ve seen so far, the OnePlus 15 looks very promising. The design feels fresh, the new material sounds impressive (though we’ll need to test if the durability claims actually hold up), and the specs look competitive.

With the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 inside, a big battery paired with super-fast charging, and upgraded cameras, the OnePlus 15 could end up being a serious headache for its rivals once it officially launches.


