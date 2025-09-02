Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The OnePlus 15 might pull off something the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 can only dream of

If you already feel like Apple and Samsung are falling behind, just see what the OnePlus 15 may be capable of.

If the 100W fast-charging of the OnePlus 13 didn’t feel fast enough, OnePlus may have something for you with its upcoming flagship. The upcoming OnePlus 15 may go way above that and offer even faster charging.

A new OnePlus device, with model number CPH2747, has received TÜV certification, which reveals some crucial details about it. Most importantly, the device will support 120W charging with a wired charger. That’s 20% quicker than the 100W provided by last year’s OnePlus 13.

While that might be some other OnePlus smartphone, it is most likely the non-Chinese version of the OnePlus 15. Usually, the Chinese market versions of OnePlus flagships have model numbers that start with a P.



There’s no way to be 100% sure that it’s the flagship OnePlus smartphone. However, it wouldn’t make sense for OnePlus not to use its best wired charging capability on its flagship smartphone.

The OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be an impressive device. It is rumored to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (likely to be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5), up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. It may also have a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 50W wireless charging alongside the 120W wired charging support.

Would you prefer a big battery or fast charging?

Vote View Result


That would put OnePlus even further from Apple, Google, and Samsung when it comes to any battery-related topic. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to keep the 5,000 mAh battery and support up to 60W wired charging. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is unlikely to get a much larger battery than the 4,685 mAh on the 16 Pro Max, nor charge much faster than 25W. The Pixel 10 Pro XL supports up to 45W charging and has a 5,200 mAh battery.

Fast charging was never a priority for me, but coupled with a giant battery, it makes life easier. I can’t imagine how long it would’ve taken to charge a 7,000 mAh battery with the speeds provided by modern iPhones, so OnePlus is certainly on the right track with its upcoming flagship.

