Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
The next major update for the Galaxy S25 has been put on hold.
The Galaxy S25 series. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Galaxy S26's alleged delay isn't just an issue for those who can't wait to upgrade to a new device. Even owners of existing Samsung phones might be affected, as a new leak says that the next major software update has been postponed due to the Galaxy S26 delay.
One UI 8.5 no longer expected in November
One UI 8.5 update has been held back.
Leaker Tarun Vats, who is a reliable source for news on Samsung's software, claims that One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S25 series has been pushed back. The rollout was previously expected to kick off in the last week of November.
Although One UI 8.5 was expected to make its official debut with the Galaxy S26, the beta program was rumored to begin on the Galaxy S25. However, now that Samsung's sudden decision to keep the Galaxy S26 Plus in the lineup has delayed the release of the entire series to March, the company has reportedly also altered its software deployment plans.
One UI 8.5 will be an incremental update
One UI 8.5 is reportedly based on Android 16 and is said to bring a host of changes, including more AI features, support for more chatbots, a Google Pixel-like call-screen, iOS 26's Liquid Glass-inspired changes, and 3D icons.
While those are nice-to-have features, what's more problematic is that One UI 8 broke a lot of things and affected users urgently need Samsung to issue a fix right away.
Of course, Samsung can always drop a smaller update to iron out kinks, but there's no indication of that for now. The company started the stable One UI 8 rollout only in mid-September, so it clearly has its hands full for now.
It's starting to get messy again
Android 15-based One UI 7 was severely delayed, but One UI 8 followed soon after, putting Samsung back on track. With One UI 8.5 getting put on hold, Samsung users will again be playing the waiting game. If Samsung wants to align the rollout with the Galaxy S26 series, it could be several months before current-generation phones get the new version, while older phones could be waiting even longer.
This is a classic example of capricious behaviour having a cascading effect. Samsung was on the right track, but one delayed decision has put a lot at stake.
