Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S23: Is it time to upgrade?

The next Galaxy S-series launch is closing fast. Samsung usually unveils its new flagship phones around January, and this time we might be in for a surprise.





Galaxy S26 model.



The upcoming Galaxy S26 is right around the corner (no matter the lack of a "Pro" moniker in its name), but what upgrades and changes will it bring? Thanks to numerous leaks, we know a lot about the phone.



Now, if you're rocking an older Galaxy S device, you might be thinking now's a good time to upgrade. Today we're going to check this out, with our comparison staring the There were some rumors suggesting that the Korean company plans to axe the vanilla mode (or rename it, depending on the angle) and introduce a Pro device in the lineup, but the latest info points toward a regularmodel.The upcomingis right around the corner (no matter the lack of a "Pro" moniker in its name), but what upgrades and changes will it bring? Thanks to numerous leaks, we know a lot about the phone.Now, if you're rocking an older Galaxy S device, you might be thinking now's a good time to upgrade. Today we're going to check this out, with our comparison staring the Galaxy S23 , which is almost three years old.









Design and Size

Last of the 6.1-inchers









Galaxy S23 is the last S-series phone with a 6.1-inch display, coming in at just 146.3 x 70.9. It features the separate camera cutouts on its back, a trend started by the Galaxy Ultra.



The upcoming Galaxy S26 , on the other hand, stretches its display diagonally to 6.3 inches and swaps the camera cutouts for a pill-shaped camera housing, not that dissimilar to the Xperia phones of the past couple of years. We already have some leaked renders of the design, so check them out above.



The bigger screen brings a bigger size as well, and even though we don't know the exact weight of the Galaxy S26 , we bet it will be heavier than the S23. Smartphones have been growing in size in the past couple of years, and the Galaxy S series is a perfect example of that trend. Theis the last S-series phone with a 6.1-inch display, coming in at just 146.3 x 70.9. It features the separate camera cutouts on its back, a trend started by the Galaxy Ultra.The upcoming, on the other hand, stretches its display diagonally to 6.3 inches and swaps the camera cutouts for a pill-shaped camera housing, not that dissimilar to the Xperia phones of the past couple of years. We already have some leaked renders of the design, so check them out above.The bigger screen brings a bigger size as well, and even though we don't know the exact weight of the, we bet it will be heavier than the S23.





*rumored





Galaxy S26 . The phone will most likely feature some variation of the glass sandwich, possibly using aluminum and Gorilla Glass. The S23 uses the same formula, with an armor aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on its front and back.



The anti-reflective coating of the Galaxy Ultra models of the past two years has caught a lot of attention (even Apple tried one on the latest



We still don't have any information on the color palette of the Galaxy S26 , other than the deep blue hue we saw on the renders. The Galaxy S23 , on the other hand, comes in a plethora of colors, including: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, and Lime. In terms of materials, no surprises are expected on the. The phone will most likely feature some variation of the glass sandwich, possibly using aluminum and Gorilla Glass. The S23 uses the same formula, with an armor aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on its front and back.The anti-reflective coating of the Galaxy Ultra models of the past two years has caught a lot of attention (even Apple tried one on the latest iPhone 17 series), so we might see it trickling down to the lower Galaxy models, but don't get your hopes too high.We still don't have any information on the color palette of the, other than the deep blue hue we saw on the renders. The, on the other hand, comes in a plethora of colors, including: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, and Lime.





Display Differences





The display of the Galaxy S26 is expected to stretch 6.3 inches diagonally, which is 0.2 inches more than what the S23 has on board. The Super AMOLED tech Samsung has been using in the past couple of generations is getting brighter and brighter. The new phone might push the 3,000 nits peak brightness.



Speaking of brightness, the S23 is listed with "only" 1750 nits of peak brightness, and in our display test the phone managed around 1000 nits at 100% APL, still quite an impressive result. The resolution is expected to remain unchanged on the new model, and given the S23's display is smaller, the 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution results in a slightly higher pixel density of 425 PPI (compared to the last model and potentially the S26 ).





*rumored





The biometrics are expected to remain the same—we expect the S26 to sport the same ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as the one found on the previous couple of generations. This tech has been working quite well ever since Samsung introduced it, so there's no need for a change there.





Performance and Software

Cream of the crop





The Galaxy S26 is expected to launch with two different chipsets depending on the region. Users will get the Exynos 2600 silicon internationally, but in the US, Canada, and China, the S26 will launch equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.



This silicon is a mouthful, but Qualcomm has decided to keep the Elite moniker from last year and at the same time continue with the "Gen" nomenclature. It's expected to be a powerhouse of a chip, with early benchmarks showing around 3800 points in Geekbench single-core, while the multi-core performance is even more impressive at 12400 points.



Now, the Galaxy S23 is no slouch either, but it does feature a quite old chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Synthetic benchmarks put it at around 1600 points in the Geekbench single-core test and 5000 points in the multi-core benchmark. It's more than twice as slow, at least on paper. Stay tuned for tests once we lay our hands on the new Galaxy S26 .





*rumored





Galaxy S26 is also expected with double the amount of RAM - 16GB on all memory configurations, in comparison to the 8GB the Galaxy S23 has on board. This will help with AI for sure and make the S26 future-proof.



Speaking about the future, the S23 is slowly closing to the end of its support cycle, the phone launched running Galaxy S26 , as it will be supported up until 2033, which sounds like a year taken out of a sci-fi movie. The newis also expected with double the amount of RAM - 16GB on all memory configurations, in comparison to the 8GB thehas on board. This will help with AI for sure and make thefuture-proof.Speaking about the future, the S23 is slowly closing to the end of its support cycle, the phone launched running Android 13 out of the box, and with four major updates, it will get Android 17 next year. This might transform into a major factor when considering switching to the new, as it will be supported up until 2033, which sounds like a year taken out of a sci-fi movie.



Recommended Stories

Camera

First upgrade in years





After years and years of using the same camera hardware on its entry-level Galaxy S devices, Samsung is gearing up for a change. The Galaxy S26 will feature a brand-new ultrawide camera, according to the latest rumors. It will be a big step up from the 12MP used on the past couple of generations, but at the moment we only have the megapixel count - 50MP.





The other two camera will most likely be carried over from the previous generation (yet again), and we're talking about a 50MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.8 over a 1/1.56" sensor. The telephoto is expected to remain on the S26 (albeit some rumors suggested Samsung is considering removing it).





*rumored





The Galaxy S23 scored 137 (out of 158) in our composite camera benchmark, so there's a huge potential for improvement. We expect the Galaxy S26 to outscore its quite old sibling, but stay tuned for the camera benchmark and some side-by-side samples once we get the S26 in our lab.





Battery Life and Charging

400 mAh might not be enough





There's a slight battery upgrade coming to the Galaxy S26 compared to the past couple of generations. It's nothing radical, just 400 mAh on top of the 3,900 mAh battery that the Galaxy S23 has on board, and 300 mAh more than the previous two models.





That may or may not translate into battery life, but we hope it does, because the S23 managed just over 6 hours in our battery test, and that's out of the top 100 phones tested in the past 2 years.





*rumored





Charging is expected to remain unchanged for yet another year, at least based on the information we have at the moment. It's disappointing when we get 100W phones that charge for half an hour but it is what it is. The Galaxy S26 will most likely charge from zero to full in an hour or more. For comparison, the Galaxy S23 supports 25W of wired charging power and fills its battery from zero to full in 1 hour and 8 minutes.





The Galaxy S26 is expected to jump on the Qi2 train, offering magnets on its back to help with wireless charging alignment, and we expect a slew of MagSafe-like accessories to begin showing up once the new phone goes official.





Specs Comparison









Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Dimensions 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm (~9.02 mm with camera bump) Weight 168.0 g Display Size 6.2-inch 6.1-inch Type Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Super AMOLED, 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SM8550-AC (4 nm) Memory 12GB (LPDDR5X)/ 128GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB 8GB (LPDDR5X)/ 128GB (UFS 4.0)

8GB/256GB OS Android (16), up to 7 OS updates Android (14, 13) Battery Type 4000 mAh 3900 mAh Charge speed Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 10.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung GN3

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 12 MP (Telephoto, OIS)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 64 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Front 12 MP (HDR) 12 MP Connectivity & Features Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 WLAN a , b , g , n , ac , Wi-Fi 6 , Wi-Fi 6E ,Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi Direct , Hotspot

802.11 a , b , g , n , ac , ax a , b , g , n , ac , Wi-Fi 6 , Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi Direct , Hotspot

802.11 a , b , g , n , ac , ax USB Type-C , USB 3.2 Type-C Sensors Accelerometer , Gyroscope , Compass , Barometer, Ambient light sensor , Proximity sensor Accelerometer , Gyroscope , Compass , Ambient light sensor , Proximity sensor Hearing aid compatible M3/T4 Location GPS , A-GPS , Glonass , Galileo , BeiDou , Cell ID , Wi-Fi positioning GPS , A-GPS , Glonass , Galileo , BeiDou , Cell ID , Wi-Fi positioning Other NFC , Ultra Wideband (UWB) NFC , Ultra Wideband (UWB) See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Summary





Galaxy S26 is shaping up to be the usual incremental update over the last couple of generations. That said, the S23 is now quite old, and these increments have piled up to offer an overall better device. If you're coming from the S23, you should think about upgrading and getting the S26 , mainly because the software support of the S23 is about to run out.



There are some neat hardware upgrades as well—a new ultrawide camera for the first time in years, a bigger battery, the fastest chip on the market, and twice the RAM of the S23. The only big question that remains unanswered concerns the price of the Galaxy S26 . We suspect Samsung will bring a $1000 price tag along, but we hope we're wrong.



We will update this comparison with all the tests and a final verdict once we finish the review of the Galaxy S26 . Theis shaping up to be the usual incremental update over the last couple of generations. That said, the S23 is now quite old, and these increments have piled up to offer an overall better device. If you're coming from the S23, you should think about upgrading and getting the, mainly because the software support of the S23 is about to run out.There are some neat hardware upgrades as well—a new ultrawide camera for the first time in years, a bigger battery, the fastest chip on the market, and twice the RAM of the S23. The only big question that remains unanswered concerns the price of the. We suspect Samsung will bring a $1000 price tag along, but we hope we're wrong.We will update this comparison with all the tests and a final verdict once we finish the review of the



