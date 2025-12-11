Verizon is undercutting T-Mobile

Verizon's holiday pricing isn't premium

Verizon







According to his estimates, Verizon is losing $640 per account with its holiday promos with hopes of retaining customers for the long haul. If a customer stays long enough and purchases add-ons, the strategy may prove profitable. But for now, Verizon is chasing unprofitable growth.



Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer, responded to Greengart explaining that in the long run, these promotions are a win-win situation for the carrier and its customers. That's because most subscribers usually go for the higher-tier plans. Not only do these plans bring more revenue to Verizon , but customers on them are also more likely to purchase optional extras.



Recommended For You Verizon is now offering bigger discounts than T-Mobile at multiple price tiers, making it the discount provider, according to analysts at KeyBanc. That's notable because the reverse used to be true. According to his estimates,is losing $640 per account with its holiday promos with hopes of retaining customers for the long haul. If a customer stays long enough and purchases add-ons, the strategy may prove profitable. But for now,is chasing unprofitable growth.Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO ofConsumer, responded to Greengart explaining that in the long run, these promotions are a win-win situation for the carrier and its customers. That's because most subscribers usually go for the higher-tier plans. Not only do these plans bring more revenue to, but customers on them are also more likely to purchase optional extras.Regardless of whether the bet pays off,is now offering bigger discounts thanat multiple price tiers, making it the discount provider, according to analysts at KeyBanc. That's notable because the reverse used to be true.





Verizon is playing its cards right

Even if the company is incurring a loss on its latest promotions or breaking even, the step will eventually prove to be profitable. That's because, as Recon Analytics' Roger Entner points out, a customer typically stays with a carrier for 10 years and upgrades their phone every four years. Verizon 's price lock guarantee allows it to raise prices after three years.



Verizon 's new CEO, Daniel Schulman's contract expires in 2027, leaving him only two years to turn the carrier's fortunes around. This urgency likely explains why he wasted no time in going for T-Mobile 's jugular.

Does Verizon offer more value than T-Mobile now? Yes. 32.2% No, deals are temporary. 38.14% No, T-Mobile is better. 29.66% Vote 118 Votes

Will this be enough?

While Verizon 's new deals might offer more value than T-Mobile 's, it's still the priciest carrier on a per-month basis. Numerous price hikes



Verizon did have a great While's new deals might offer more value than's, it's still the priciest carrier on a per-month basis. Numerous price hikes caused customers to leave , so it remains to be seen if deep discounts alone will be enough to turn the tide.did have a great Thanksgiving holiday , so the situation may have started turning around already. Is this a prelude to a full-blown price war? Only Q1 (or Q2) will tell.

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