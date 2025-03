Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'

Android 15 -based Instead, Samsung is still inexplicably struggling to expand its-based One UI 7 set of goodies beyond the Galaxy S25 handset family. At last, the company appears to have (intentionally) confirmed that this struggle will end next month, which means that you don't have long to wait now... if you own a Galaxy S24 -series device.





Because Samsung is only ready to confirm that the "official update of One UI 7 will be available starting in April" (emphasis mine), there are clearly no guarantees at the moment that any other products aside from last year's S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra will be allowed to leave Android 14 (with One UI 6 on top) behind next month.







Android 14 -based One UI 6 version started making its way to the Galaxy S23 , S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra in October (!!!) 2023, and a year before that, the Galaxy S22 trio was treated to an official Android 13 makeover in, you guessed it, October. Clearly, Samsung has some serious apologizing to do after what can only be described as the biggest mobile software fiasco in the company's history. Keep in mind that the aforementioned-based One UI 6 version started making its way to the, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra in October (!!!) 2023, and a year before that, the Galaxy S22 trio was treated to an officialmakeover in, you guessed it, October.









One UI 7 Android 15 Of course,strays pretty far from Google's "vanilla"take in many departments, but I'm fairly certain a lot of Galaxy device owners would have gladly given up some of Samsung's proprietary tweaks and add-ons for an earlier chance to run this new OS version.

The next big Android update is officially coming to a Galaxy phone near you in a matter of weeks. Unfortunately, I'm not talking about Android 16 , which is obviously unlikely to roll out in stable form before August even as far as Google's in-house Pixel devices are concerned.