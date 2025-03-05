Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'









Because Samsung is only ready to confirm that the "official update of One UI 7 will be available starting in April" (emphasis mine), there are clearly no guarantees at the moment that any other products aside from last year's S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra will be allowed to leave Android 14 (with One UI 6 on top) behind next month.













Android 14 -based One UI 6 version started making its way to the Galaxy S23 , S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra in October (!!!) 2023, and a year before that, the Galaxy S22 trio was treated to an official Android 13 makeover in, you guessed it, October. Clearly, Samsung has some serious apologizing to do after what can only be described as the biggest mobile software fiasco in the company's history. Keep in mind that the aforementioned-based One UI 6 version started making its way to the, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra in October (!!!) 2023, and a year before that, the Galaxy S22 trio was treated to an officialmakeover in, you guessed it, October.









One UI 7 Android 15 Of course,strays pretty far from Google's "vanilla"take in many departments, but I'm fairly certain a lot of Galaxy device owners would have gladly given up some of Samsung's proprietary tweaks and add-ons for an earlier chance to run this new OS version.