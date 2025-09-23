Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

New One UI 8.5 leaks show iOS 26-inspired design and new AI features

Samsung’s next major Android update may have a lot in common with Liquid Glass.

Samsung One UI
Despite the controversy around the Liquid Glass redesign introduced with iOS 26, Samsung may use Apple’s design choices as an inspiration for its own operating system. We’ve already seen some of the similarities in the first images from the leaked One UI 8.5 build, but now we have even more leaks that suggest the similarities were not accidental.

One UI 8.5 may feel a lot like Liquid Glass 


New images from the leaked early build of One UI 8.5 show that the software may be heavily inspired by iOS 26. In screenshots of the My Files apps, shared by SammyGuru, we see Samsung using a floating search bar at the bottom of the screen and other elements reminiscent of Liquid Glass. The redesign also sees the return of circular icons for the different categories at the top.

Another set of images shows the Samsung Phone app, which also appears inspired by what iPhone 17 users can see on their devices. The most striking element is the new single floating pill at the bottom that unifies the three tabs of the navigation bar. Just like on iOS 26, a circle highlights the active tab.



Those elements add to the impression left by the other images we’ve seen. They had various floating elements with drop shadows and overflow gradients on the top and bottom, just like Apple’s software.

Is that a mistake for Samsung?



Those images show very early versions of Samsung’s stock apps, but we can safely assume that’s the general direction the company is taking with the One UI 8.5 design. That’s surprising, considering that the software will be based on Android 16, which got its own Material 3 Expressive overhaul this year.

Do you think Samsung should get inspiration from Apple?

Vote View Result


Apple’s Liquid Glass was met with harsh criticism, and its early beta versions had various issues. By the final release of iOS 26, the design was improved, but people still wanted to return to iOS 18 and the old design. Nothing similar has happened with Google’s Material 3 Expressive.

No surprises


As we said in June, everyone will inevitably copy Liquid Glass. Apple is still the most influential smartphone company in the world, and probably the most copied one. While seeing Samsung pioneering the Liquid Glass knockoffs wasn’t on my bingo card for this year, it’s not such a shock. Well, those screenshots aren’t total Liquid Glass rip-offs either.

