One UI 8.5 quietly confirmed for Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung is already testing Android 16–based firmware for its next flagship, and it looks like One UI 8.5 is part of the plan.

Samsung's upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is rumored to come with One UI 8.5. A few days ago, the first firmware for the phone was spotted on Samsung's server, suggesting that the phone's software is now being developed. It was then suspected that the firmware was based on One UI 8.5, but there was no confirmation. 

Now, the folks at SamMobile have managed to get their hands on the first firmware for the expected beast to confirm it's based on One UI 8.5. The firmware version is carrying number S948USQU0AYG8. Its build info mentions it's based on Android 16 and One UI 8.5. 

This is the first time One UI 8.5 was mentioned officially, confirming its existence. Earlier, reputable leaker IceUniverse also mentioned the Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with One UI 8.5. 

Last week, we heard that Samsung will start introducing major One UI versions with the foldables from the Galaxy Z series, which is sometime in the middle of each year. Now, Galaxy S series phones are going to come with One UI x.5, which includes major new features and improvements. 



Google has switched to a new development model for Android for faster release of software. It's now releasing major new Android versions in the middle of the year. So Samsung is aiming with this change to match Google's software update release timeline with One UI releases. 

What are you most hoping for in One UI 8.5?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to come with some great upgrades as well, not just some new features in One UI 8.5. The phone is said to bring improvements to its display, possibly faster charging (although rumors are contradictory on this one), and maybe a new look

The S26 series is expected to come out in early 2026. They'll face the iPhone 17 series (coming this fall) in the battle of the best flagship phone. 

I think that this is an exciting change for Galaxy users. One UI 8.5 sounds like it could bring some nice improvements, and it's great to see Samsung syncing up with Google's Android updates. That could mean faster, more polished software for everyone. 

The fact that Samsung is already testing the firmware shows it's working hard to get things ready early. If the Galaxy S26 Ultra delivers on the upgrades we've heard about, plus the new software, it could be a really strong competitor in 2026.

