Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S24: Two generations apart

Galaxy S26 series is right around the corner and there were wild rumors that Samsung is about to axe the vanilla Galaxy S26 in favor of a Pro model. However, these are now behind us, as there's no Galaxy S26 Pro model in existence. Nevertheless, a vanilla S26 model is still one of the most interesting launches of this year.



Even at this early stage (Galaxy S devices normally launch around January-February), we have a pretty good idea of what the Galaxy S26 will look like and what specs this new phone will have. Send your letters of gratitude to the rumor mill.



Even at this early stage (Galaxy S devices normally launch around January-February), we have a pretty good idea of what the Galaxy S26 will look like and what specs this new phone will have. Send your letters of gratitude to the rumor mill. What upgrades will the Galaxy S26 bring? And how would it compare to the previous base models from the same series? Today, we're focusing on the Galaxy S26 vs the Galaxy S24, as this two-year gap is still one of the most common upgrade periods when it comes to smartphones.









Design and Size

It's an oval!









Thanks to the leaked renders from a couple of days ago, we know what the Galaxy S26 will look like, and it's not a huge change. There's a new camera aisle, which reminds us of the pill-shaped camera bump of Xperia phones.



In comparison, the Galaxy S24 features separate cutouts for its three cameras, and it's a classy and clean design. The S24 is also a bit more compact thanks to the smaller screen, and it might be lighter as well, but we still don't know the exact weight of the Galaxy S26 .





*rumored





The building blocks of the Galaxy S26 are expected to be metal and glass, namely aluminum and some form of Gorilla Glass. The Galaxy S24 comes equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on its front and back. We might get some kind of antireflective coating, though, as it's time to trickle down the technology and slap it on non-Ultra Galaxy models.



We still don't have any information on the color palette of the Galaxy S26 , other than the deep blue hue we saw on the renders. The Galaxy S24 available colors are as follows: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.





Display Differences





Galaxy S26 is expected to feature a slightly bigger 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen, and even though we don't know the exact resolution and pixel density, chances are the new phone will follow in the footsteps of the previous models. The brightness figures might be a bit higher, but we'll have to see and, most importantly, test the new phone in our lab.



In terms of display size and technology, the Galaxy S26 is expected to feature a slightly bigger 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen, and even though we don't know the exact resolution and pixel density, chances are the new phone will follow in the footsteps of the previous models. The brightness figures might be a bit higher, but we'll have to see and, most importantly, test the new phone in our lab. Speaking of testing, the Galaxy S25 managed to output 1345 nits at 100% APL, pretty impressive. The S24 features an FHD+ screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a pixel density of around 416 PPI.





*rumored





The biometrics are expected to remain the same - we expect the S26 to sport the same ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as the one found on the previous generations. The bezels around the screen don't look all that narrow from the leaked renders, but we need to see the phone in person to give you a final verdict on that.

Performance and Software

Two generations do make a big difference





Galaxy S26 is expected to launch with an Exynos 2600 chipset in International markets, and the new and mighty Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in China and the US.



Geekbench scores of the new Qualcomm silicon are already out there, showing blazing fast performance. The single-core score of the chip lies around 3800 points, while the multi-core performance is at the impressive 12400 points.



In comparison, the Galaxy S24 features the two-year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (in the US, Canada, and China) and the Exynos 2400 internationally. The Qualcomm score of the S24 is around 2400 points in single-core and around 7000 points in multi-core performance, so we're talking about a big jump, almost two times bigger on the new Galaxy S26.





*rumored









Given the Galaxy S26 is expected to launch in late January 2026, the operating system on board will be Android 16 with Samsung's OneUI 8 on top. The Galaxy S24 launched with Android 14 and OneUI 6 back in 2024, but the phone has been brought to Android 16 with the recent updates. There are still five years of support left for the S24, and the Galaxy S26 is expected to receive major Android versions all the way up to 2033. In terms of RAM, the new model will expand the memory to 16GB from the 8GB on the S24. The on board storage configurations are expected to remain the same (although there are some rumors about Samsung dropping the 128GB version).





Camera

Ultrawide upgrades





Galaxy S26 is expected to bring a brand-new ultrawide camera to the table, and it will be a 50MP snapper - a big upgrade over the 12MP found on the Galaxy S24 (and on the S25 as well).



*rumored





The Galaxy S24 scored 152 (out of 158) in our composite camera benchmark, with the ultrawide score a bit low at 20 (out of 26). Given the new ultrawide camera on the S26 , we expect great things from the new phone, it might challenge Galaxy Ultra models from the past. But we'll need to test it in the lab and also snap some side-by-side samples to assess the upgrade. Stay tuned.





Battery Life and Charging

4,300 mAh but no silicon inside





Galaxy S26 . It's nothing radical, just 300 mAh on top of the 4,000 mAh battery that the past two generations have. We don't think Samsung is ready to incorporate silicon-carbon tech in the Galaxy lineup just yet, and while other flagships now offer 7,300 mAh batteries (the



There's a slight battery upgrade coming to the Galaxy S26. It's nothing radical, just 300 mAh on top of the 4,000 mAh battery that the past two generations have. We don't think Samsung is ready to incorporate silicon-carbon tech in the Galaxy lineup just yet, and while other flagships now offer 7,300 mAh batteries (the OnePlus 15), the Galaxy S series is lagging behind. The Galaxy S24 managed a battery life estimate of 6h 37m, which put it at 85th place among phones tested in the past 2 years. That's a disappointing result, and many people find the battery life of the vanilla S-series phones a bit underwhelming. We'll have to see if 300 mAh makes a significant difference.





*rumored





Charging is expected to remain unchanged, at least based on the information we have at the moment, another disappointment given the blazing fast wired charging many phones from the Far East now sport. The Galaxy S24 supports 25W of wired charging power and fills its battery from zero to full in 1 hour and 12 minutes.





The Galaxy S26 is expected to jump on the Qi2 train, offering magnets on its back to help with wireless charging alignment, and we expect a slew of MagSafe-like accessories to begin showing up once the new phone goes official.





Specs Comparison









Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S24 Design Dimensions 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (~8.85 mm with camera bump) Weight 168.0 g Display Size 6.2-inch 6.2-inch Type Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8650-AB (4 nm) Memory 12GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB 8GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 3.1)

8GB/256GB OS Android (16), up to 7 OS updates Android (15, 14) Battery Type 4000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge speed Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung GN3

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung GN3

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 10 MP (Telephoto)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Front 12 MP (HDR) 12 MP (PDAF, HDR) Connectivity & Features Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 WLAN a , b , g , n , ac , Wi-Fi 6 , Wi-Fi 6E ,Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi Direct , Hotspot

802.11 a , b , g , n , ac , ax a , b , g , n , ac , Wi-Fi 6 , Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi Direct , Hotspot

802.11 a , b , g , n , ac , ax USB Type-C , USB 3.2 Type-C , USB 3.2 Sensors Accelerometer , Gyroscope , Compass , Barometer , Ambient light sensor , Proximity sensor Accelerometer , Gyroscope , Compass , Barometer , Ambient light sensor , Proximity sensor Hearing aid compatible M3 / T4 M3 / T4 Location GPS , A-GPS , Glonass , Galileo , BeiDou , Cell ID , Wi-Fi positioning GPS , A-GPS , Glonass , Galileo , BeiDou , Cell ID , Wi-Fi positioning Other NFC , Ultra Wideband (UWB) NFC See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Summary





Galaxy S26 , and it will be fast, no doubt about it, and there will be a new ultrawide camera, coupled with a slightly larger battery. But that seems to be it.



These two phones are two years apart, but even at this early stage we can clearly see that the upgrades are not that huge. The latest chipset will make an appearance on the Galaxy S26, and it will be fast, no doubt about it, and there will be a new ultrawide camera, coupled with a slightly larger battery. But that seems to be it. Should you upgrade then if you're still rocking the Galaxy S24? Well, probably not, as there are five years left in that model, and the real-life difference won't be that huge, we reckon. Of course, we need to test the Galaxy S26 in our lab and give you all the nerdy data before passing on a final verdict, but as it stands now, there's not a lot of upgrades on this new phone.




