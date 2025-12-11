Major Galaxy S26 Ultra rumor gets a nod from Samsung

Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units. | Image Credit - Ice Universe





No current Samsung phone supports 60W charging









The charging speed is expected to be bumped up from 45W to 60W for the Galaxy S26 Ultra . Although this rumor has been contested, the appearance of a 60W Super Fast Charger right around the launch of the device strongly suggests a charging upgrade is coming after all.





The charger is black and bears the model number EP-T6010NBEGWW. It's not available for purchase on Samsung's website, though it's apparently available at some stores.





Since the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be Samsung's first phone to support 60W charging, this listing effectively eliminates any doubt that the charger is intended for a different model.





Android Authority As notes , the 60W charger is USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.1-certified, which is an upgrade over the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's 45W PD 3.0 charger.





USB PD is a fast charging standard which allows a device and a charger to communicate and decide the optimal charging speed. USB PD 3.1 offers faster and more efficient charging than previous technologies.



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The charger also incorporates the Smart IC technology to reduce power consumption when the adapter is not in use.

At least one upgrade is now pretty much confirmed





Faster charging support is one of the few upgrades rumored for the Galaxy S26 Ultra . The battery capacity will likely remain unchanged at 5,000mAh, which makes a charging upgrade all the more important.





The more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and the new M14 display material will also contribute to longer battery life.





Are you looking forward to faster charging on the Galaxy S26 Ultra? Yes. 47.71% Too little, too late. 15.29% Only if paired with a bigger battery. 37% Vote 327 Votes





Galaxy S26 Ultra is probably coming next month

The Galaxy S26 series was previously said to be delayed until March or February, but a more recent leak points to a late January unveiling . The charger listing appears to corroborate the January launch, though nothing can be said for certain at the moment.





Other than the latest Snapdragon chip and faster charging, the only other notable upgrade the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to bring to the table is an updated design.