One UI 9 could dramatically change how you interact with Samsung Internet
The latest One UI 9 leak shows some exciting changes we may see in Galaxy’s internet browser.
0comments
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 successor may debut with One UI 9. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
One UI 8.5 may still be in its testing period, but some early signs of One UI 9 already emerged a week ago. Now, a fresh new leak gives us a look at what the Samsung Internet browser may look like in the Android 17-based OS.
Supposedly, the One UI 9 interface allows users to customize how their menus and navigation elements are displayed. You’ll reportedly have three options:
We see the "compact" search bar layout in action within the Samsung Internet browser in an X post by Mohammed Khatri. The bar appears to have a fade-in and fade-out animation. It dynamically appears and disappears when you scroll up or down, respectively.
The design change appears to show a more immersive browsing experience, but that's not the highlight. In fact, an Ask AI button is reportedly getting introduced, and that's where things take an exciting turn.
Recently, Samsung has reportedly started working hand in hand with Perplexity AI for its upgraded Bixby, which is getting reinvented into a full-blown assistant.
Perplexity AI isn't a regular AI engine. It gives contextual responses based on what you're reading. Instead of giving you long summaries or sending you to a different web page to learn what you're looking for, it gives you tailored responses without forcing you to leave the page you're already on.
If the South Korean tech giant sticks to its usual rollout routine, we might see the One UI 9 debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Of course, it's way too early to be certain these leaked images reflect definite design changes, but they surely look exciting.
My personal take? These changes reflect Samsung's ambition to turn its internet browser into much more than a Google Chrome alternative.
To me, the real shift lies in the "Ask AI" button itself. If this button works as reports indicate, the browser will stop being a window to the web and essentially become a search assistant for any page you're on.
One UI 9 Samsung Internet browser layout leaks
Supposedly, the One UI 9 interface allows users to customize how their menus and navigation elements are displayed. You’ll reportedly have three options:
- Standard: a classic look.
- Bottom: optimized for one-hand use.
- Compact: a newly introduced floating search bar.
Reported layout of the One UI 9 customizable menus | Image by SammyGuru
We see the "compact" search bar layout in action within the Samsung Internet browser in an X post by Mohammed Khatri. The bar appears to have a fade-in and fade-out animation. It dynamically appears and disappears when you scroll up or down, respectively.
Do you think an "Ask AI" button will make a real difference?
The design change appears to show a more immersive browsing experience, but that's not the highlight. In fact, an Ask AI button is reportedly getting introduced, and that's where things take an exciting turn.
Recommended For You
One UI 9 Compact Search Bar in Samsung Internet— Mohammed Khatri (@Mohammed_K_2010) February 19, 2026
It has a fade in and fade out animation️
Disappears when you scroll down and re-appears when you scroll up️
Has a slight blur and offers a more immersive experience ️
Looks cute very cute #OneUI9 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/kq8hKneAXW
Responses powered by Perplexity AI
Recently, Samsung has reportedly started working hand in hand with Perplexity AI for its upgraded Bixby, which is getting reinvented into a full-blown assistant.
Why does this matter? Simple — responses generated through this rumored new Ask AI button that seems to appear on One UI 9 might be powered by Perplexity AI as part of Samsung's deeper push into AI.
Perplexity AI isn't a regular AI engine. It gives contextual responses based on what you're reading. Instead of giving you long summaries or sending you to a different web page to learn what you're looking for, it gives you tailored responses without forcing you to leave the page you're already on.
One UI 9 — something to anticipate
If the South Korean tech giant sticks to its usual rollout routine, we might see the One UI 9 debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Of course, it's way too early to be certain these leaked images reflect definite design changes, but they surely look exciting.
My personal take? These changes reflect Samsung's ambition to turn its internet browser into much more than a Google Chrome alternative.
To me, the real shift lies in the "Ask AI" button itself. If this button works as reports indicate, the browser will stop being a window to the web and essentially become a search assistant for any page you're on.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: