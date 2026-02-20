Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

One UI 9 could dramatically change how you interact with Samsung Internet

The latest One UI 9 leak shows some exciting changes we may see in Galaxy’s internet browser.

By
Samsung One UI
Galaxy Z Flip 7 held folded by a person.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 successor may debut with One UI 9. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
One UI 8.5 may still be in its testing period, but some early signs of One UI 9 already emerged a week ago. Now, a fresh new leak gives us a look at what the Samsung Internet browser may look like in the Android 17-based OS. 

One UI 9 Samsung Internet browser layout leaks


Supposedly, the One UI 9 interface allows users to customize how their menus and navigation elements are displayed. You’ll reportedly have three options:

  • Standard: a classic look.
  • Bottom: optimized for one-hand use.
  • Compact: a newly introduced floating search bar.

Reported layout of the One UI 9 customizable menus | Image by SammyGuru - One UI 9 could dramatically change how you interact with Samsung Internet
Reported layout of the One UI 9 customizable menus | Image by SammyGuru

We see the "compact" search bar layout in action within the Samsung Internet browser in an X post by  Mohammed Khatri. The bar appears to have a fade-in and fade-out animation. It dynamically appears and disappears when you scroll up or down, respectively. 

Do you think an "Ask AI" button will make a real difference?
The design change appears to show a more immersive browsing experience, but that's not the highlight. In fact, an Ask AI button is reportedly getting introduced, and that's where things take an exciting turn. 

Responses powered by Perplexity AI 


Recently, Samsung has reportedly started working hand in hand with Perplexity AI for its upgraded Bixby, which is getting reinvented into a full-blown assistant. 

Why does this matter? Simple — responses generated through this rumored new Ask AI button that seems to appear on One UI 9 might be powered by Perplexity AI as part of Samsung's deeper push into AI. 

Perplexity AI isn't a regular AI engine. It gives contextual responses based on what you're reading. Instead of giving you long summaries or sending you to a different web page to learn what you're looking for, it gives you tailored  responses without forcing you to leave the page you're already on. 

One UI 9 — something to anticipate


If the South Korean tech giant sticks to its usual rollout routine, we might see the One UI 9 debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Of course, it's way too early to be certain these leaked images reflect definite design changes, but they surely look exciting.

My personal take? These changes reflect Samsung's ambition to turn its internet browser into much more than a Google Chrome alternative. 

To me, the real shift lies in the "Ask AI" button itself. If this button works as reports indicate, the browser will stop being a window to the web and essentially become a search assistant for any page you're on.

The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
