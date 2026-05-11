Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold

This rumored upgrade is great news for power users!

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Add as a preferred source on Google
Galaxy Z TriFold on a black background.
Galaxy Z TriFold for illustrative purposes. | Image by Samsung
Back in December, Samsung announced its first-ever Galaxy Z TriFold. Despite interest, the tech giant later decided to cancel the project. But that may not be the end of its tri-fold ambitions, as a new patent suggests the company could be working on a successor.

Galaxy Z TriFold 2 may be in the works


To many, the cancellation of the Galaxy Z TriFold meant this premium experience won't ever return, at least not the way Samsung envisioned it. 

However, a newly surfaced patent shows the company hasn't given up. Instead, it appears to have gone back to the drawing board, using the lessons it learned with the first generation to create something more practical.



The figures in the patent show a device with a largely unchanged design. The phone folds in three, has the same tablet-like main foldable panel, and has a cover display. 

Recommended For You
So, what makes it different from the original TriFold? S Pen support. From the patent, we understand Samsung may be trying to utilize space within one of the hinges, creating an S Pen slot. 

What do you think about the Galaxy Z TriFold 2?
1 Votes


User requests are being answered


When the ultra-expensive Galaxy Z TriFold was released, one of the biggest user complaints wasn't the price (even though it costs $2,899.99). It was the lack of S Pen support. 

Since this Android phone practically grows to a 'tablet size' when fully unfolded, adding a stylus would have made perfect sense. It appears Samsung is planning to answer user requests with the second generation. 



The new accommodation space would hold the stylus locked in place with a system of electromagnets. To make sure the stylus doesn't interfere with the folding process, the phone might utilize sensors that continuously check the S Pen's position. The patent shows the magnets are designed to release the lock automatically when the device is being unfolded. 

Just a patent or a real project? 


Many brands file patents simply to protect ideas, and in some cases, the patented technologies never actually make it to production. Is the same thing happening here? At this stage, it's too early to give a definitive answer. 

On the one hand, Samsung could indeed be refining its ambitions, creating a more practical successor. After all, given that interest was so phenomenal the first time around (the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in minutes in the US), withdrawing now wouldn't be logical.



But then there's the question of practicality. Despite the phone's sky-high asking price, reports suggested the tech giant is selling each TriFold unit at a loss. The extremely high component costs possibly made the project too challenging. 

The price of innovation


Suppose Samsung has to deal with high production costs again. With the RAMpocalypse nowhere near over and the absurdly high price of key components, this scenario is actually plausible. 


Plus, the new S Pen slot technology would certainly drive the asking price further up. So, bottom line, the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could end up crossing the $3,000 mark. 

But as I see it, even a $3,000+ asking price won't matter. If Samsung follows the same limited availability strategy as with its first trifold phone, those who want to try the experience might be willing to pay the price.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Latest News
Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount
Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold
Amazon just slashed $100 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in a rare price drop
Amazon just slashed $100 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in a rare price drop
Rare Garmin Venu 3 promo quietly pops up at Amazon
Rare Garmin Venu 3 promo quietly pops up at Amazon
The Galaxy S26+ is more attractive than ever at a hefty new $200 discount with 512GB storage
The Galaxy S26+ is more attractive than ever at a hefty new $200 discount with 512GB storage
Thanks Apple: you're finally fixing macOS Tahoe's most annoying UI problems nobody could ignore
Thanks Apple: you're finally fixing macOS Tahoe's most annoying UI problems nobody could ignore