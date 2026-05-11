The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold
This rumored upgrade is great news for power users!
Galaxy Z TriFold for illustrative purposes. | Image by Samsung
Back in December, Samsung announced its first-ever Galaxy Z TriFold. Despite interest, the tech giant later decided to cancel the project. But that may not be the end of its tri-fold ambitions, as a new patent suggests the company could be working on a successor.
To many, the cancellation of the Galaxy Z TriFold meant this premium experience won't ever return, at least not the way Samsung envisioned it.
However, a newly surfaced patent shows the company hasn't given up. Instead, it appears to have gone back to the drawing board, using the lessons it learned with the first generation to create something more practical.
So, what makes it different from the original TriFold? S Pen support. From the patent, we understand Samsung may be trying to utilize space within one of the hinges, creating an S Pen slot.
When the ultra-expensive Galaxy Z TriFold was released, one of the biggest user complaints wasn't the price (even though it costs $2,899.99). It was the lack of S Pen support.
Since this Android phone practically grows to a 'tablet size' when fully unfolded, adding a stylus would have made perfect sense. It appears Samsung is planning to answer user requests with the second generation.
The new accommodation space would hold the stylus locked in place with a system of electromagnets. To make sure the stylus doesn't interfere with the folding process, the phone might utilize sensors that continuously check the S Pen's position. The patent shows the magnets are designed to release the lock automatically when the device is being unfolded.
Many brands file patents simply to protect ideas, and in some cases, the patented technologies never actually make it to production. Is the same thing happening here? At this stage, it's too early to give a definitive answer.
But then there's the question of practicality. Despite the phone's sky-high asking price, reports suggested the tech giant is selling each TriFold unit at a loss. The extremely high component costs possibly made the project too challenging.
Suppose Samsung has to deal with high production costs again. With the RAMpocalypse nowhere near over and the absurdly high price of key components, this scenario is actually plausible.
Plus, the new S Pen slot technology would certainly drive the asking price further up. So, bottom line, the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could end up crossing the $3,000 mark.
But as I see it, even a $3,000+ asking price won't matter. If Samsung follows the same limited availability strategy as with its first trifold phone, those who want to try the experience might be willing to pay the price.
Galaxy Z TriFold 2 may be in the works
To many, the cancellation of the Galaxy Z TriFold meant this premium experience won't ever return, at least not the way Samsung envisioned it.
However, a newly surfaced patent shows the company hasn't given up. Instead, it appears to have gone back to the drawing board, using the lessons it learned with the first generation to create something more practical.
Same vast main panel. | Image by Samsung
The figures in the patent show a device with a largely unchanged design. The phone folds in three, has the same tablet-like main foldable panel, and has a cover display.
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What do you think about the Galaxy Z TriFold 2?
User requests are being answered
When the ultra-expensive Galaxy Z TriFold was released, one of the biggest user complaints wasn't the price (even though it costs $2,899.99). It was the lack of S Pen support.
Since this Android phone practically grows to a 'tablet size' when fully unfolded, adding a stylus would have made perfect sense. It appears Samsung is planning to answer user requests with the second generation.
An illustration of the folding method and the S Pen slot. | Image by Samsung
The new accommodation space would hold the stylus locked in place with a system of electromagnets. To make sure the stylus doesn't interfere with the folding process, the phone might utilize sensors that continuously check the S Pen's position. The patent shows the magnets are designed to release the lock automatically when the device is being unfolded.
Just a patent or a real project?
Many brands file patents simply to protect ideas, and in some cases, the patented technologies never actually make it to production. Is the same thing happening here? At this stage, it's too early to give a definitive answer.
On the one hand, Samsung could indeed be refining its ambitions, creating a more practical successor. After all, given that interest was so phenomenal the first time around (the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in minutes in the US), withdrawing now wouldn't be logical.
The supposed S Pen slot design. | Image by Samsung
But then there's the question of practicality. Despite the phone's sky-high asking price, reports suggested the tech giant is selling each TriFold unit at a loss. The extremely high component costs possibly made the project too challenging.
The price of innovation
Suppose Samsung has to deal with high production costs again. With the RAMpocalypse nowhere near over and the absurdly high price of key components, this scenario is actually plausible.
The new model has big shoes to fill. | Image by Samsung
Plus, the new S Pen slot technology would certainly drive the asking price further up. So, bottom line, the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could end up crossing the $3,000 mark.
But as I see it, even a $3,000+ asking price won't matter. If Samsung follows the same limited availability strategy as with its first trifold phone, those who want to try the experience might be willing to pay the price.
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