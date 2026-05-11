The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold

Galaxy Z TriFold



The new accommodation space would hold the stylus locked in place with a system of electromagnets. To make sure the stylus doesn't interfere with the folding process, the phone might utilize sensors that continuously check the S Pen's position. The patent shows the magnets are designed to release the lock automatically when the device is being unfolded.



Just a patent or a real project?

Many brands file patents simply to protect ideas, and in some cases, the patented technologies never actually make it to production. Is the same thing happening here? At this stage, it's too early to give a definitive answer.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy On the one hand, Samsung could indeed be refining its ambitions, creating a more practical successor. After all, given that interest was so phenomenal the first time around (the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in minutes in the US), withdrawing now wouldn't be logical. The new accommodation space would hold the stylus locked in place with a system of electromagnets. To make sure the stylus doesn't interfere with the folding process, the phone might utilize sensors that continuously check the S Pen's position. The patent shows the magnets are designed to release the lock automatically when the device is being unfolded.Many brands file patents simply to protect ideas, and in some cases, the patented technologies never actually make it to production. Is the same thing happening here? At this stage, it's too early to give a definitive answer.On the one hand, Samsung could indeed be refining its ambitions, creating a more practical successor. After all, given that interest was so phenomenal the first time around (thesold out in minutes in the US), withdrawing now wouldn't be logical.









But then there's the question of practicality. Despite the phone's sky-high asking price, reports suggested the tech giant is selling each TriFold unit at a loss. The extremely high component costs possibly made the project too challenging.



The price of innovation

Suppose Samsung has to deal with high production costs again. With the RAMpocalypse nowhere near over and the absurdly high price of key components, this scenario is actually plausible. But then there's the question of practicality. Despite the phone's sky-high asking price, reports suggested the tech giant is selling each TriFold unit at a loss. The extremely high component costs possibly made the project too challenging.Suppose Samsung has to deal with high production costs again. With the RAMpocalypse nowhere near over and the absurdly high price of key components, this scenario is actually plausible.



