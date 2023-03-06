The Nothing Speaker’s design has leaked, showcasing a unique new product
Nothing — the company created by ex-co founder of OnePlus Carl Pei — has certainly stirred the pot. And not only that, recently we’ve had tons of rumors about their upcoming products, like the specs of the Nothing Phone sequel or its design leak, or those of the company’s next earbuds.
Given that the Nothing Phone — one of the Best Android Phones around — is finally kind of, sort of gearing up for a release in the US, it’s only natural that we’re starting to see more headlines related to the company. And even if a smart speaker has been a talking point numerous times, we certainly didn’t expect to see a design leak by Kuba Wojciechowski — a tipster that most techies are quite familiar with.
The speaker’s boxy design is somewhat reminiscent of a boombox, if it was filtered through an impressionistic AI algorithm. As per the report, it is to have several buttons on its sides, but on the front it may have buttons for volume and power.
The speaker has a rubber padding on its bottom side, which would certainly help out with grip, and may even enhance sound if the engineering of the unit is considerate enough. Lastly, there is a bubbly element with a partial Nothing logo, which might end up being a screen, making for a unique element in the overall design.
As of now, we don’t have any further info. We don’t know if this will be the final name or design of the product, nor do we have a release date. We did, however, note a teaser posted on Nothing’s Twitter for an announcement coming next week.
The report comes in collaboration with 91mobiles and it gives us an allegedly early look at the Nothing Speaker, even if that might not end up being the product’s final name. Nothing is renowned for their unique-looking products and this speaker makes no exception!
incoming.— Nothing (@nothing) March 3, 2023
Like this tweet if you want a sneak peek of what's coming next. pic.twitter.com/IcBQRCJNP6
Could this cryptic Tweet be teasing the unveiling of the first-ever Nothing speaker?
Judging from this leak, the speaker may have two tweakers up top and two woofers on its bottom end. While we don’t have any technical info on them, we’re confident that Nothing can pull off an impressive soundscape, if this product design proves to be legitimate.
