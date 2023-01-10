Nothing Phone (1) launches in the US via a beta program

The reason why we didn't launch in the US is because you need a lot of additional technical support to support all the carriers and their unique customizations that they need to make on top of Android. We felt that we weren't ready before. Now we are in discussions with some carriers in the US to potentially launch a future product there

AT&T

LTE Bands: 2/4/5/12/17/26/66

5G Bands: not supported

T-Mobile

LTE Bands: 2/4/5/12/26/66

5G Bands: N5/N41

Verizon

LTE Bands: 2/4/5/66

5G Bands: not supported