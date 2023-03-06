Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Save the date: Nothing confirms impending Ear (2) launch event

Accessories Wearables Audio
1
Save the date: Nothing confirms impending Ear (2) launch event
There's something big on the horizon from Carl Pei's Nothing company, and because the aptly titled Phone (1) is a lot younger than the AirPods Pro-rivaling Ear (1), you're not going to get any prizes for guessing what's coming in a couple of weeks.

Nothing is also not the kind of tech outfit to keep its cards very close to the chest, officially revealing the predictable name and the exact announcement date and time of the company's next product.

If you're excited about the Nothing Ear (2), you might want to visit the event webpage where the formal launch will take place on March 22 starting at 4 pm CET. That's 10 am Eastern and 9 am Pacific Time, so clearly, Nothing is keen to attract a little bit of US attention in addition to a lot of European eyeballs here.

Officially billed as set to deliver "better sound", "better clarity", and "just better"... everything, the Ear (2) are not exactly shrouded in secrecy in terms of their design, looking extremely similar to their 2021 predecessors in a bunch of product images leaked by a very trustworthy source a little over a month ago.

That almost certainly means the bulk of the next-gen transparent buds' improvements will be focused on things of substance rather than style like active noise cancellation technology, overall audio performance, and perhaps even battery life.

Of course, the Nothing Ear (1) already sound undeniably great while lasting a long time between charges and doing an arguably awesome job of eliminating distractions during lengthy music listening sessions, so if the company can refine a few little details and vastly improve global availability and distribution while keeping the reasonable pricing unchanged, we may be looking at a mighty new contender for the title of best wireless earbuds around on March 22.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra might feature a unified solid-state volume rocker button
iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra might feature a unified solid-state volume rocker button
Save the date: Nothing confirms impending Ear (2) launch event
Save the date: Nothing confirms impending Ear (2) launch event
Vote now: Which upcoming 2023 flagship launch are you most excited for?
Vote now: Which upcoming 2023 flagship launch are you most excited for?
The Nothing Speaker’s design has leaked, showcasing a unique new product
The Nothing Speaker’s design has leaked, showcasing a unique new product
Samsung's ultra-premium Galaxy Tab S9 family will reportedly (and predictably) have three big models
Samsung's ultra-premium Galaxy Tab S9 family will reportedly (and predictably) have three big models
Google Play can now let you know if an app isn’t performing well so that you can skip it
Google Play can now let you know if an app isn’t performing well so that you can skip it

Popular stories

Some Pixel owners can't wait until Monday
Some Pixel owners can't wait until Monday
Best Buy gets uber generous with Pixel 7 discount, making Google's iPhone a no brainer
Best Buy gets uber generous with Pixel 7 discount, making Google's iPhone a no brainer
Stay away from this YouTube video if you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 series device!
Stay away from this YouTube video if you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 series device!
Another feature that debuted on the Pixel 7 series is now available on the Pixel 6 line
Another feature that debuted on the Pixel 7 series is now available on the Pixel 6 line
One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)
One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)
Verizon will begin tacking on a new fee to some unlimited plans from April
Verizon will begin tacking on a new fee to some unlimited plans from April
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless