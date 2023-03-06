Save the date: Nothing confirms impending Ear (2) launch event





Nothing is also not the kind of tech outfit to keep its cards very close to the chest, officially revealing the predictable name and the exact announcement date and time of the company's next product.





If you're excited about the Nothing Ear (2), you might want to visit the event webpage where the formal launch will take place on March 22 starting at 4 pm CET. That's 10 am Eastern and 9 am Pacific Time, so clearly, Nothing is keen to attract a little bit of US attention in addition to a lot of European eyeballs here.





Officially billed as set to deliver "better sound", "better clarity", and "just better"... everything, the Ear (2) are not exactly shrouded in secrecy in terms of their design, looking extremely similar to their 2021 predecessors in a bunch of product images leaked by a very trustworthy source a little over a month ago.





That almost certainly means the bulk of the next-gen transparent buds' improvements will be focused on things of substance rather than style like active noise cancellation technology, overall audio performance, and perhaps even battery life.





Of course, the Nothing Ear (1) already sound undeniably great while lasting a long time between charges and doing an arguably awesome job of eliminating distractions during lengthy music listening sessions, so if the company can refine a few little details and vastly improve global availability and distribution while keeping the reasonable pricing unchanged, we may be looking at a mighty new contender for the title of best wireless earbuds around on March 22.