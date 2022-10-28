Nothing Phone (1) release date, price, and features
Everything you need to know about Nothing's first-ever smartphone — the Nothing Phone (1). From price and release date to our review, specs, and additional information about accessories and discounts.
Jump to section:
- Nothing Phone (1) release date
- Nothing Phone (1) price
- Nothing Phone (1) specs
- Nothing Phone (1) reviews
- In what colors is the Nothing Phone (1) available?
- What is the Nothing Phone (1) battery capacity?
- What are the Nothing Phone (1) camera specs?
Nothing Phone (1) release date
Nothing Phone (1) (Image credit - PhoneArena)
The Nothing Phone (1) was announced on the 12th of July, 2022, and released on the 16th of July. It was sold mainly online, through Nothing's official webstore, but was also available in select spots in the UK. The Nothing Phone (1) does not officially ship to the US, at least not yet.
|Device
|Announcement
|Release
|Nothing Phone (1)
|12 July, 2022
|16 July, 2022
Nothing phone (1) price
The Nothing phone (1) is a mid-range phone with a price of £399 for the base version (the equivalent of around $460, if we were to do a rough conversion).
You have the following prices for the different versions:
- 8/128GB — £399
- 8/256GB — £449
- 12/256GB — £499
This puts it in about the same league as the Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy Fan Edition phones, as well as a bit cheaper than the most affordable iPhones like the iPhone SE and the iPhone 12. Nothing tries to follow in the footsteps of OnePlus, making a phone that exceeds expectations at that price point.
Nothing Phone (1) specs
Glyph interface (Image credit - PhoneArena)
Nothing's philosophy is that a modern device is "more than its hardware" — the company aims for an overall feel, aesthetic, and pleasing performance. Plus, it helps when the device doesn't cost an arm and a leg. So, the Nothing Phone (1) specs are not super-top-tier, but have been selected and assembled to get the job done:
|Device
|Display
|Camera
|Hardware
|Storage
|Battery
|Nothing Phone (1)
|6.5", AMOLED,
1080 x 2400, 120 Hz
|50 MP main
50 MP ultra-wide
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+
8 GB / 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
|128 GB / 256 GB / 256 GB
|4,500 mAh
Nothing Phone (1) reviews
We put the Nothing Phone (1) through the ringer and ran all the tests we have for smartphones — battery, benchmarks, and display. Also, we spent a good amount of time with the device as a main daily driver and gave it a score of 9/10. While it's not the perfect phone, it's very good at the price point and the unique Glyph interface left a lasting impression.
In what colors is the Nothing Phone (1) available?
- Black
- White
In tune with its dedication to simplicity, Nothing offers the Phone (1) in two basic colors — black and white. Both variants look elegantly minimalistic, yet their transparent backs reveal visible sophistication under the hood.
What is the Nothing Phone (1) battery capacity?
The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 4,500 mAh battery. Tasked with powering a midrange chip, the Glyph interface on the back, and a 120 Hz screen, the battery does quite well in regular tasks — web browsing and video playing. Gaming does drain the battery a lot, though.
What are the Nothing Phone (1) camera specs?
Nothing Phone (1) has a dual 50 MP camera (Image credit - PhoneArena)
Camera
Rear
Dual camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.9; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.56"; Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/2.7"
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps)
Front
16 MP
See the full Nothing Phone (1) specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool.