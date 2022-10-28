Nothing Phone (1) release date, price, and features





Nothing Phone (1) release date









The Nothing Phone (1) was announced on the 12th of July, 2022, and released on the 16th of July. It was sold mainly online, through Nothing's official webstore, but was also available in select spots in the UK. The Nothing Phone (1) does not officially ship to the US, at least not yet.









Nothing phone (1) price

The Nothing phone (1) is a mid-range phone with a price of £399 for the base version (the equivalent of around $460, if we were to do a rough conversion).



You have the following prices for the different versions:

8/128GB — £399

8/256GB — £449

12/256GB — £499

This puts it in about the same league as the Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy Fan Edition phones, as well as a bit cheaper than the most affordable iPhones like the iPhone SE and the iPhone 12 . Nothing tries to follow in the footsteps of OnePlus, making a phone that exceeds expectations at that price point.





Nothing Phone (1) specs









Nothing's philosophy is that a modern device is "more than its hardware" — the company aims for an overall feel, aesthetic, and pleasing performance. Plus, it helps when the device doesn't cost an arm and a leg. So, the Nothing Phone (1) specs are not super-top-tier, but have been selected and assembled to get the job done:









Nothing Phone (1) reviews





We put the Nothing Phone (1) through the ringer and ran all the tests we have for smartphones — battery, benchmarks, and display. Also, we spent a good amount of time with the device as a main daily driver and gave it a score of 9/10. While it's not the perfect phone, it's very good at the price point and the unique Glyph interface left a lasting impression.









In what colors is the Nothing Phone (1) available?





Black

White









In tune with its dedication to simplicity, Nothing offers the Phone (1) in two basic colors — black and white. Both variants look elegantly minimalistic, yet their transparent backs reveal visible sophistication under the hood.





What is the Nothing Phone (1) battery capacity?





The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 4,500 mAh battery. Tasked with powering a midrange chip, the Glyph interface on the back, and a 120 Hz screen, the battery does quite well in regular tasks — web browsing and video playing. Gaming does drain the battery a lot, though.





What are the Nothing Phone (1) camera specs?

























