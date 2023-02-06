Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Here is a first look at the Nothing Phone (2) alleged spec sheet
The Nothing Phone (1) that released last year in July was definitely not perfect, but for a first attempt at entering the absurdly oversaturated smartphone market, the little guy did pretty well. In fact, it even won Best Design in our PhoneArena 2022 Phone of the Year awards. So this only begs the question, what will the Nothing Phone (2) bring to the table?

Well, it seems we have our first sneak peak at the specs of Nothing's next fighter that is set to join the phone arena, thanks to a leaker who the folks at MySmartPrice claim to be reputable. That said, the actual name of said leaker is not mentioned, so take all of the following information with a hefty grain of salt while reading.

Nothing Phone (2) alleged specifications


First and foremost, let's start with the chipset, which in this case is said to be a version of the Snapdragon 8 series that is yet to be announced. The leaker has also stated that there will be 12GB of RAM. The Nothing Phone (2) will also supposedly come with support for virtual RAM, meaning that the handset will be able to utilize its internal storage and go beyond the 12GB of memory. The leaker describes the phone having 256GB of storage, although there is a chance we will see other options too.

The Nothing Phone (2) is said to come with a 120Hz AMOLED screen with variable refresh rate, which would automatically adjust based on the contents being displayed to save battery life. Speaking of battery, there is an increase in its size compared to the predecessor, going from 4,500mAh to 5,000mAh.

When will the Nothing Phone (2) launch?


The supposedly reputable leaker has told MySmartPrice that we can expect the Nothing Phone (2) to arrive sometime in Q3, 2023. The predecessor was announced on July 12, so we can expect a similar date to that this year.
