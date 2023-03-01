Nothing Phone 2 promised to contain a powerful Qualcomm chip
1
MWC (Mobile World Congress) is now over for this year, but there are still exciting announcements to talk about! Like this confirmation from Nothing that its Phone (2) will be powered by a powerful, flagship chip made by industry-leader Qualcom. This is exciting news, as the Nothing Phone 2 is definitely among our most expected smartphones of 2023.
While Qualcomm has not officialized the upgraded chip, we’ve grown accustomed to these midway upgrades, as they are historically traditional with the manufacturer. Furthermore, this would be a huge step up for Nothing as a brand. Its first smartphone had a midrange Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, which didn’t impress, even if it was a logical inclusion for a startup product.
Carl Pei — Nothing founder and ex-OnePlus leader — went into details about the smartphone’s difficult transition to the US. Even if there is a beta launch program for the US, the company is finding it difficult to allocate the proper resources to ensure a successful product launch, which Carl Pei attributes to the firm's relative youth as a manufacturer.
One thing is for sure: the Nothing Phone (2) is happening, and the rumor mill already has some leaks about its specs. Given the way the first Nothing Phone looked though, it's safe to say that fans are mostly excited to see how the phone will improve on its unique looks.
This report comes courtesy of AndroidPolice, who were on location when the announcement was made. While the exact model of the SoC hasn’t been made public at the time of writing, rumors are going around that it may be the expected Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 — a powered-up version of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
While Qualcomm has not officialized the upgraded chip, we’ve grown accustomed to these midway upgrades, as they are historically traditional with the manufacturer. Furthermore, this would be a huge step up for Nothing as a brand. Its first smartphone had a midrange Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, which didn’t impress, even if it was a logical inclusion for a startup product.
Some fans are hoping for expanded fine-touches regarding software design on the Nothing Phone 2 too.
The Nothing Phone (1) was released in the summer of 2022, but it has yet to make its way overseas to the US. Even despite its weaker processor, it impressed both with its unique design and its reliable performance, which is testament to Nothing’s approach to hardware design. Given that, we’re certainly looking forward to seeing what the company can do with a more powerful SoC.
Carl Pei — Nothing founder and ex-OnePlus leader — went into details about the smartphone’s difficult transition to the US. Even if there is a beta launch program for the US, the company is finding it difficult to allocate the proper resources to ensure a successful product launch, which Carl Pei attributes to the firm's relative youth as a manufacturer.
One thing is for sure: the Nothing Phone (2) is happening, and the rumor mill already has some leaks about its specs. Given the way the first Nothing Phone looked though, it's safe to say that fans are mostly excited to see how the phone will improve on its unique looks.
Things that are NOT allowed: