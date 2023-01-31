Nothing Ear (2) buds product images leak along with list of improved features





The leaked images below arrive courtesy of @OnLeaks and SmartPrix and show a very familiar design. The leaked images appear to be actual product images of the "Nothing Ear (2)" that include all the feature details.









When comparing the design of the Nothing Ear (1) with the leaked Nothing Ear (2) images, the only discernible change to the exterior is an adjustment to the location of the noise-cancelling microphone. Previously, it was located at the very top of the device; however, it has since been relocated to be closer to the red color marking on the front. Other minor adjustments can also be seen in the portion of the stem where the internal components are visible to the user (see yellow and orange highlighted portions).









Even though it might seem like they are the exact earbuds as the first generation, there will be some key differences in the specs that are sure to set this new model apart. The Nothing Ear Buds 2 are rumored to come equipped with Personalized ANC, which enables the user to adjust the level of noise cancellation to suit his or her individual tastes. In addition to that, there will be a Transparency Mode and Dual Connectivity to be able to connect to two different devices at the same time and quickly switch between them. Finally, Nothing will reportedly also be adding support for an Advanced EQ along with the ability to customize its settings.





The Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds stood out due to their unusual and transparent appearance, not to mention excellent sound quality given how affordable they are. I am absolutely looking forward to the Nothing Ear (2) bringing back the same look, but with improved features and sound quality.