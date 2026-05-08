Verizon's Total Wireless has a totally awesome iPhone Air deal for ultra-thin flagship believers
Apple's not-so-popular iPhone Air is pretty hard to turn down right now for folks looking to ditch their current US carrier.
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The iPhone Air is not the world's best-selling handset, but it's still a great product... for the right user. | Image by PhoneArena
After close to eight months of availability, it's safe to say that the iPhone Air hasn't exactly set the tech world on fire. But although many of Apple's top rivals have either already ditched their ultra-thin flagship efforts or are preparing to do so in the very near future, I still believe the device that was supposed to get a new global trend going can be a smart buy... for the right type of user... at the right price.
Probably the best place to get the iPhone Air from today
That's where Total Wireless comes in, and if the name doesn't ring a bell, you might be missing out on some golden opportunities to save the big bucks over America's top three mobile network operators. One of these opportunities currently knocks the iPhone Air down from a $999 list price to $749.99, and if a $250 discount doesn't sound substantial enough, you should also look at how much money you can save with a prepaid Total Wireless plan.
The iPhone Air deal only works with a network switch and number port-in, which is definitely a little inconvenient, as well as a Total 5G+ Unlimited plan purchased for at least three months.
As the name suggests, that's the prepaid operator's top-of-the-line option, setting you back $65 for your first month of service (with a single line) and then $60 a month (with Auto Pay). Your monthly cost only rises to a grand total of $95 for two lines, $120 for three, and believe it or not, $120 for four as well.
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Because Total Wireless is a Verizon-owned brand that obviously uses Big Red's 5G infrastructure, the easiest comparison to make is with Verizon's postpaid Unlimited Ultimate plan, which starts at $85 a month, going up to a whopping $155 for just two lines of service. And yes, the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan is a "truly" unlimited option too, including everything from unlimited 5G data to unlimited hotspot (albeit at speeds of only up to 5 Mbps), calling to 180 countries, texting to 200+ countries, roaming in Canada and Mexico, and even complimentary Disney+ Premium access.
How does that compare to other popular prepaid offerings? Well, Metro by T-Mobile, for instance, has an Unlimited Premium 5G Data plan that also starts at $65 for the first month and then $60 a month for one line, but for four lines, that goes up to $140 a month, so Total Wireless totally wins that battle too.
Don't forget what makes the iPhone Air compelling
Does a $749.99 iPhone Air sound like an excellent bargain now? If not, you might need to remember that this thing packs a cutting-edge Apple A19 Pro processor and 12GB RAM (just like the iPhone 17 Pro Max), as well as a gorgeous 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology.
Yes, there's only one camera on the back of the iPhone Air, but it's a very good one. | Image by PhoneArena
Of course, the key selling point remains that unreal 5.6mm profile (which is an incredible 3.2mm below the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max's thickness number), and the biggest weakness is still the battery life. But that's nowhere near as bad as you think, earning a "surprisingly decent" mark in our in-depth iPhone Air review a while back.
You know what's also not bad? The 48MP single rear-facing camera. Granted, Samsung's similarly slim Galaxy S25 Edge comes with two snappers on its back (including a Galaxy S25 Ultra-borrowed 200MP primary sensor), but at $749.99, I think the iPhone Air's value proposition is arguably superior right now. That is, of course, if you're not intent on waiting a few more months to see if a sequel comes out alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.
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