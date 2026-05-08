Verizon's Total Wireless has a totally awesome iPhone Air deal for ultra-thin flagship believers

Probably the best place to get the iPhone Air from today





iPhone Air That's where Total Wireless comes in, and if the name doesn't ring a bell, you might be missing out on some golden opportunities to save the big bucks over America's top three mobile network operators. One of these opportunities currently knocks thedown from a $999 list price to $749.99, and if a $250 discount doesn't sound substantial enough, you should also look at how much money you can save with a prepaid Total Wireless plan.

Apple iPhone Air $749 99 $999 $249 off (25%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Screen with 2736 x 1260 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Dynamic Island, Ceramic Shield 2 Front, Ceramic Shield Back, Titanium Frame, Apple A19 Pro Processor, 48MP Rear-Facing Camera, 18MP Center Stage Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Network Switch and Total 5G+ Unlimited Plan Required Buy at Total Wireless





The iPhone Air deal only works with a network switch and number port-in, which is definitely a little inconvenient, as well as a Total 5G+ Unlimited plan purchased for at least three months.





As the name suggests, that's the prepaid operator's top-of-the-line option, setting you back $65 for your first month of service (with a single line) and then $60 a month (with Auto Pay). Your monthly cost only rises to a grand total of $95 for two lines, $120 for three, and believe it or not, $120 for four as well.



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Verizon 's postpaid Unlimited Ultimate plan, which starts at $85 a month, going up to a whopping $155 for just two lines of service. And yes, the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan is a "truly" unlimited option too, including everything from unlimited 5G data to unlimited hotspot (albeit at speeds of only up to 5 Mbps), calling to 180 countries, texting to 200+ countries, roaming in Canada and Mexico, and even complimentary Disney+ Premium access. Because Total Wireless is a Verizon -owned brand that obviously uses Big Red's 5G infrastructure, the easiest comparison to make is with's postpaid Unlimited Ultimate plan, which starts at $85 a month, going up to a whopping $155 for just two lines of service. And yes, the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan is a "truly" unlimited option too, including everything from unlimited 5G data to unlimited hotspot (albeit at speeds of only up to 5 Mbps), calling to 180 countries, texting to 200+ countries, roaming in Canada and Mexico, and even complimentary Disney+ Premium access.





How does that compare to other popular prepaid offerings? Well, Metro by T-Mobile , for instance, has an Unlimited Premium 5G Data plan that also starts at $65 for the first month and then $60 a month for one line, but for four lines, that goes up to $140 a month, so Total Wireless totally wins that battle too.

Don't forget what makes the iPhone Air compelling





iPhone Air Does a $749.99sound like an excellent bargain now? If not, you might need to remember that this thing packs a cutting-edge Apple A19 Pro processor and 12GB RAM (just like the iPhone 17 Pro Max ), as well as a gorgeous 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology.







