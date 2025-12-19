Apple may face production challenges leading to iPhone Fold delays
You may need to wait longer than expected to get your hands on Apple’s first foldable phone.
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Multiple sources have claimed that Apple is getting ready to launch the first foldable iPhone in the fall of 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro. It appears that the company may stick to its announcement plans, but shipping the device to customers could take much longer.
Apple is behind schedule with the development of the iPhone Fold, according to a new research note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The company is still expected to announce the device in the second half of next year, but shipments may face delays due to early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges.
Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the most respected Apple analysts, but his latest note conflicts with a few earlier reports. We’ve heard that the iPhone Fold has passed the prototype testing phase and moved to pre-production testing. Shortly after that, another report claimed that Apple only had some minor touches left before starting mass production of the device. Then there were leaked CAD drawings with specific measurements of the device.
Apple will face growing competition from other manufacturers. Huawei, which is the dominant player in the Chinese foldable market, has just launched the Mate X7 and is expected to release the Pura X2 early next year. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 will follow the smashing success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Motorola is rumored to release a book-style foldable in 2026.
iPhone Fold could face limited supply into 2027
Apple is behind schedule with the development of the iPhone Fold, according to a new research note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The company is still expected to announce the device in the second half of next year, but shipments may face delays due to early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges.
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That could lead to limited shipments of the device, at least in the first months after its launch. Kuo said that the limited supply and the expected strong demand may lead to iPhone Fold shortages until at least the end of next year.
Conflicting reports
Render of the potential iPhone Fold design, based on leaked CAD scetches. | Image by Image credit – iPhone-ticker.de
Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the most respected Apple analysts, but his latest note conflicts with a few earlier reports. We’ve heard that the iPhone Fold has passed the prototype testing phase and moved to pre-production testing. Shortly after that, another report claimed that Apple only had some minor touches left before starting mass production of the device. Then there were leaked CAD drawings with specific measurements of the device.
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The foldable iPhone is expected to feature an unusual book-style design with a 5.5-inch outer and 7.7-inch inner display. Apple’s main goal is for the foldable to open into a wide, crease-free display. That will be the most expensive iPhone ever, rumored to cost between $2,000 and $2,500.
Do you think Apple can stay on schedule with the iPhone Fold production?
Yes, that’s what Apple is best at
31.58%
Maybe, if things run smoothly from now on
36.84%
No, that’s a new form factor for Apple, it’ll fail
31.58%
Apple will face growing competition from other manufacturers. Huawei, which is the dominant player in the Chinese foldable market, has just launched the Mate X7 and is expected to release the Pura X2 early next year. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 will follow the smashing success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Motorola is rumored to release a book-style foldable in 2026.
No failures allowed
The iPhone Fold is undoubtedly among the most anticipated smartphones of 2026, but if there are not enough units available, it could turn into another fiasco. Apple still hasn’t recovered from the Apple Intelligence and iPhone Air flops, so it may be a good idea to run this launch as smoothly as possible.
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