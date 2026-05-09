T-Mobile has a surprise for 4 million special customers

Discounted phone

T-Mobile



You will need to sign up for a $50/month voice plan with AutoPay.

Discounted tablet

UScellular customers can also save up to $500 on a tablet. This deal, carrying code R650 and ID 260456, can get you a discounted 11-inch iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ / A9+ 5G, Moto Pad 2026, or REVVL Tab 2.

Wi-Fi on the go

Lastly, there's a hotspot promo (code R651 and ID 260457) that lets you save up to $264.



Recommended For You Eligible devices include Franklin JEXtream RG2100 / RG3100, Inseego MiFi Pro M4, and MiFi X PRO 5G.

Why now?



The merging of T-Mobile and UScellular's networks and functions is a gradual process. UScellular accounts are slated to migrate fully to T-Mobile 's systems later this year. You will need to sign up for a $50/month voice plan with AutoPay.UScellular customers can also save up to $500 on a tablet. This deal, carrying code R650 and ID 260456, can get you a discounted 11-inch iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ / A9+ 5G, Moto Pad 2026, or REVVL Tab 2.Lastly, there's a hotspot promo (code R651 and ID 260457) that lets you save up to $264.Eligible devices include Franklin JEXtream RG2100 / RG3100, Inseego MiFi Pro M4, and MiFi X PRO 5G.The merging ofand UScellular's networks and functions is a gradual process. UScellular accounts are slated to migrate fully to's systems later this year.









UScellular plans have been grandfathered for now. The company says the monthly costs won't increase, and plan benefits won't be reduced. Customers will T-Mobile plan, though.



Since customers typically don't like switching to new plans, these discounts will act as an incentive for customers to move to a UScellular plans have been grandfathered for now. The company says the monthly costs won't increase, and plan benefits won't be reduced. Customers will eventually have to choose aplan, though.Since customers typically don't like switching to new plans, these discounts will act as an incentive for customers to move to a T-Mobile plan voluntarily.





What's the main thing you look for in a carrier? Low price. Great network. Discounts and perks. Transparency. Customer service. Vote 28 Votes

Good deals nonetheless

While UScellular customers didn't opt to be converted into T-Mobile subscribers, that's the reality now. Since they are new customers, T-Mobile is unsurprisingly rolling out the red carpet for them.



The deals are pretty generous, though, and will only tether customers to T-Mobile for two years. That's not inherently bad, considering T-Mobile is not forcing them to be on its expensive plans.



Besides, T-Mobile has one of the best networks and customer service, so customers can look forward to better coverage and faster speeds. While UScellular customers didn't opt to be converted intosubscribers, that's the reality now. Since they are new customers,is unsurprisingly rolling out the red carpet for them.The deals are pretty generous, though, and will only tether customers tofor two years. That's not inherently bad, consideringis not forcing them to be on its expensive plans.Besides,has one of the best networks and customer service, so customers can look forward to better coverage and faster speeds.

The first promo, identified with code R649 and ID 260455, lets you save $830 on fairly recent phones from Apple, Google, Samsung, and Motorola if you trade in any-condition UScellular device that is not compatible with's network.