T-Mobile has a surprise for 4 million special customers
T-Mobile is dangling golden handcuffs in front of UScellular customers.
UScellular customers have some important decisions to make. | Image by Studio One
T-Mobile officially wrapped up its acquisition of UScellular in August 2025, netting the Un-carrier 4 million customers, 30% of UScellular's spectrum, and all of its wireless operations. UScellular's and T-Mobile's networks have been integrated for broader coverage for both sets of customers. While UScellular customers have had access to some of T-Mobile's products and solutions for a while, the company is only now celebrating the merger with grand deals.
T-Mobile promos for UScellular subscribers
These deals are now live. | Image by T-Mobile
As first posted by the ever-reliable insider desterpot, T-Mobile has rolled out some promos exclusively for UScellular customers.
All promos are redeemable once per account, and the $35 device connection charge will be waived. The savings will be delivered over 24 months via bill credits.
The first promo, identified with code R649 and ID 260455, lets you save $830 on fairly recent phones from Apple, Google, Samsung, and Motorola if you trade in any-condition UScellular device that is not compatible with T-Mobile's network.
You will need to sign up for a $50/month voice plan with AutoPay.
UScellular customers can also save up to $500 on a tablet. This deal, carrying code R650 and ID 260456, can get you a discounted 11-inch iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ / A9+ 5G, Moto Pad 2026, or REVVL Tab 2.
Lastly, there's a hotspot promo (code R651 and ID 260457) that lets you save up to $264.
The merging of T-Mobile and UScellular's networks and functions is a gradual process. UScellular accounts are slated to migrate fully to T-Mobile's systems later this year.
UScellular plans have been grandfathered for now. The company says the monthly costs won't increase, and plan benefits won't be reduced. Customers will eventually have to choose a T-Mobile plan, though.
While UScellular customers didn't opt to be converted into T-Mobile subscribers, that's the reality now. Since they are new customers, T-Mobile is unsurprisingly rolling out the red carpet for them.
The deals are pretty generous, though, and will only tether customers to T-Mobile for two years. That's not inherently bad, considering T-Mobile is not forcing them to be on its expensive plans.
Discounted phone
The first promo, identified with code R649 and ID 260455, lets you save $830 on fairly recent phones from Apple, Google, Samsung, and Motorola if you trade in any-condition UScellular device that is not compatible with T-Mobile's network.
You will need to sign up for a $50/month voice plan with AutoPay.
Discounted tablet
UScellular customers can also save up to $500 on a tablet. This deal, carrying code R650 and ID 260456, can get you a discounted 11-inch iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ / A9+ 5G, Moto Pad 2026, or REVVL Tab 2.
Wi-Fi on the go
Lastly, there's a hotspot promo (code R651 and ID 260457) that lets you save up to $264.
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Eligible devices include Franklin JEXtream RG2100 / RG3100, Inseego MiFi Pro M4, and MiFi X PRO 5G.
Why now?
All UScellular customers will need to switch to a T-Mobile account eventually. | Image by T-Mobile
The merging of T-Mobile and UScellular's networks and functions is a gradual process. UScellular accounts are slated to migrate fully to T-Mobile's systems later this year.
T-Mobile has reportedly started telling customers that UScellular plans are being discontinued. | Image by Cindy Lee Ison on Facebook
UScellular plans have been grandfathered for now. The company says the monthly costs won't increase, and plan benefits won't be reduced. Customers will eventually have to choose a T-Mobile plan, though.
Since customers typically don't like switching to new plans, these discounts will act as an incentive for customers to move to a T-Mobile plan voluntarily.
What's the main thing you look for in a carrier?
Good deals nonetheless
While UScellular customers didn't opt to be converted into T-Mobile subscribers, that's the reality now. Since they are new customers, T-Mobile is unsurprisingly rolling out the red carpet for them.
The deals are pretty generous, though, and will only tether customers to T-Mobile for two years. That's not inherently bad, considering T-Mobile is not forcing them to be on its expensive plans.
Besides, T-Mobile has one of the best networks and customer service, so customers can look forward to better coverage and faster speeds.
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